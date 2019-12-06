Photo Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

In one of the most historic buildings in Miami’s Design District, designer Thom Browne debuted his massive Palm Tree I sculpture. In the atrium of the Moore Building, the canopy of the 21-foot-tall multi-colored pastel palm tree drew attendees’ attention to the ceiling where they could experience their own reflection bearing down on them. Alongside the exhibit’s curator Deana Haggag, the designer discussed the collaborative and iterative nature of producing art.

“This specific piece was an idea that I had a couple years ago, and I was approached to do something in this space [the atrium of the Moore Building], and I thought this would be the perfect debut of something that I’ve done in the past and would like to re-interpret.”, said Browne when asked how his first solo stand-alone art installation came to be.

“The first iteration was in one of my women’s shows. For me I felt like it needed a second life, and that second life, I wanted to elevate in to what you see today, which is the piece that represents my approach to celebrating the American Dream.”

Photo Credit: Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Towering over the center of the room, the bright sculpture is fashioned out of pincord, gingham, and seersucker—the pinnacle of preppy fabrics, with a stark black sand base. When discussing the American Dream iconography of the prep-inspired sculpture contrasted against the sand the palm is rooted in Browne says, “because sometimes the American Dream is a little dark.”

The Palm Tree I sculpture by Thom Browne is open for public viewing at the Moore Building through January 20, 2020.