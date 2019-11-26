Haute Living x Dior Cruise 2020
Fashion
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Dior Cruise 2020
Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami

Tulum-Born Gitano Set To Launch In Miami At Casa Faena During Art Basel

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Gitano MiamiPhoto Credit: Gitano

The Tulum-born GITANO restaurant will be opening its third location—following massive success in Tulum and New York—this time, in Miami during the most exciting time of the year: Art Basel. Debuting at Faena District’s ultra-luxe and culturally-rich Casa Faena, GRUPO GITANO will bring its beloved Mexican concept to Miami Beach.

The full restaurant and bar will be located on the ground floor of the boutique hotel, with an elegant rooftop garden upstairs. Unique to the grand debut during Art Basel, Manscapers NY designed a live installation that pays homage to Miami’s natural surrounding environment, while also mixing in a bit of party and Faena flair to the concept.

Gitano MiamiPhoto Credit: Gitano

Key design elements include rich greenery and tropical foliage spilling from Casa Faena’s atrium, deconstructed mirrorballs, florals and birds. The space will serve as a chic tropical oasis, bringing the signature Tulum vibe to Miami with exciting programming and cuisine, transporting guests to the tropical jungle of Tulum.

The menu will feature signature dishes of the brand, including Guacamole served with crudites and totopos, Grilled avocado with ponzu and almonds, Brook Trout in Banana leaf and the refreshing Young Coconut Salad—all encouraged to be shared family-style for the table. And of course, no meal is complete without a signature GITANO Margarita. The group has tapped Consulting Chef at Large, Mads Refslund to curate the food.

Gitano MiamiPhoto Credit: Gitano

The restaurant, bar and terraces will be opening officially during Art Basel Miami Beach with major musical and guest chef talent programmed throughout the week. 

GITANO at Casa Faena is located in Casa Faena at 3500 Collins Avenue. The restaurant, bar and terraces are open daily from 8 am-midnight and 2 am on the weekends. The rooftop garden is open daily from 4 pm – 11 pm.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Pamela Love MAYORS
City Guide
November 26, 2019
Jewelry Designer, Pamela Love, Debuts Celestial Collection At MAYORS
By Nicole Schubert
McClean Design
Celebrities
November 26, 2019
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Go-To Architect Paul McClean Shares His Most Over-The-Top Custom Designs
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Thomas Keller
Haute Cuisine
November 26, 2019
Just In Time For Thanksgiving, Thomas Keller Shares His Secret Apple Pie Recipe
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
November 26, 2019
Gloria Gebbia Talks Purchase Of Siebert Financial And New Miami Office
By Natasha Bazika
CVR1_ANTHONY DAVIS_LA_BW

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader