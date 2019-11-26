Photo Credit: Gitano

The Tulum-born GITANO restaurant will be opening its third location—following massive success in Tulum and New York—this time, in Miami during the most exciting time of the year: Art Basel. Debuting at Faena District’s ultra-luxe and culturally-rich Casa Faena, GRUPO GITANO will bring its beloved Mexican concept to Miami Beach.

The full restaurant and bar will be located on the ground floor of the boutique hotel, with an elegant rooftop garden upstairs. Unique to the grand debut during Art Basel, Manscapers NY designed a live installation that pays homage to Miami’s natural surrounding environment, while also mixing in a bit of party and Faena flair to the concept.

Photo Credit: Gitano

Key design elements include rich greenery and tropical foliage spilling from Casa Faena’s atrium, deconstructed mirrorballs, florals and birds. The space will serve as a chic tropical oasis, bringing the signature Tulum vibe to Miami with exciting programming and cuisine, transporting guests to the tropical jungle of Tulum.

The menu will feature signature dishes of the brand, including Guacamole served with crudites and totopos, Grilled avocado with ponzu and almonds, Brook Trout in Banana leaf and the refreshing Young Coconut Salad—all encouraged to be shared family-style for the table. And of course, no meal is complete without a signature GITANO Margarita. The group has tapped Consulting Chef at Large, Mads Refslund to curate the food.

Photo Credit: Gitano

The restaurant, bar and terraces will be opening officially during Art Basel Miami Beach with major musical and guest chef talent programmed throughout the week.

GITANO at Casa Faena is located in Casa Faena at 3500 Collins Avenue. The restaurant, bar and terraces are open daily from 8 am-midnight and 2 am on the weekends. The rooftop garden is open daily from 4 pm – 11 pm.