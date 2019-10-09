On Friday, October 4th, LOUIS XIII Cognac and The Film Foundation premiered The Broken Butterfly at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, followed by an exclusive Q&A session and private dinner with Martin Scorsese and LOUIS XIII’s Global Executive Director Ludovic du Plessis.

In continuance of “100 Years,” a series of artistic projects curated by LOUIS XIII, the film was originally completed in 1919 to be rediscovered 100 years later, thanks to a meticulous restoration by Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, supported by LOUIS XIII that took over six months and a team of highly experienced technicians. The “100 Years” series was founded to explore the dynamic relationship of the past, present and future; and is inspired by LOUIS XIII’s rich brand history—each decanter takes over 100 years to create.

The hauntingly beautiful film by director Maurice Tourneur tells the eternal story of love lost and found; of emotions and memories that shape a lifetime.

“I’m grateful for The Film Foundation’s partnership with LOUIS XIII. For many years, they have provided generous support for the foundation’s preservation, exhibition and education programs. LOUIS XIII is passionate about its own legacy, and it’s gratifying to know they are equally committed to protecting the world’s cinematic heritage and sharing these great works of art with audiences for decades to come,” said Martin Scorsese, Founder & Chair of The Film Foundation.

Scorsese and Plessis were joined by notable attendees including Kelly Rutherford, Halston Sage, Jean Reno, Fran Lebowitz, J. Smith-Cameron, Stellene Volandes, Brigette Lacombe, Kenneth Lonergan and more to celebrate this incredible restoration in film.

“Thanks to The Film Foundation and Martin Scorsese, The Broken Butterfly can be experienced once again one century later. Restoring this piece of memory is for us, at LOUIS XIII, a real pleasure and honor. Time is our raw material,” said Ludovic du Plessis, Global Executive Director of LOUIS XIII.

The New York premiere kicked off a series of upcoming screenings in London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong with special guest filmmakers.