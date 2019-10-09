Karrueche
Celebrities
Model And Actress Karrueche Tran Dishes On CLAWS, Philanthropic Passions And Her Love Of Diamonds
Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life

Louis XIII And Martin Scorsese Restored A 100-Year-Old Film And Premiered It In New York

Haute Scene, News

On Friday, October 4thLOUIS XIII Cognac and The Film Foundation premiered The Broken Butterfly at The Whitby Hotel in New York City, followed by an exclusive Q&A session and private dinner with Martin Scorsese and LOUIS XIII’s Global Executive Director Ludovic du Plessis.

Film
Courtesy BFA

In continuance of “100 Years,” a series of artistic projects curated by LOUIS XIII, the film was originally completed in 1919 to be rediscovered 100 years later, thanks to a meticulous restoration by Scorsese’s The Film Foundation, supported by LOUIS XIII that took over six months and a team of highly experienced technicians. The “100 Years” series was founded to explore the dynamic relationship of the past, present and future; and is inspired by LOUIS XIII’s rich brand history—each decanter takes over 100 years to create.

Film
Courtesy BFA

The hauntingly beautiful film by director Maurice Tourneur tells the eternal story of love lost and found; of emotions and memories that shape a lifetime.

Film
Courtesy BFA

“I’m grateful for The Film Foundation’s partnership with LOUIS XIII. For many years, they have provided generous support for the foundation’s preservation, exhibition and education programs. LOUIS XIII is passionate about its own legacy, and it’s gratifying to know they are equally committed to protecting the world’s cinematic heritage and sharing these great works of art with audiences for decades to come,” said Martin Scorsese, Founder & Chair of The Film Foundation.

Film
Courtesy BFA

Scorsese and Plessis were joined by notable attendees including Kelly Rutherford, Halston SageJean Reno, Fran Lebowitz, J. Smith-Cameron, Stellene Volandes, Brigette Lacombe, Kenneth Lonergan and more to celebrate this incredible restoration in film.

Film
Courtesy BFA

“Thanks to The Film Foundation and Martin Scorsese, The Broken Butterfly can be experienced once again one century later. Restoring this piece of memory is for us, at LOUIS XIII, a real pleasure and honor. Time is our raw material,” said Ludovic du Plessis, Global Executive Director of LOUIS XIII.

Film

The New York premiere kicked off a series of upcoming screenings in London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong with special guest filmmakers.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Robert Hill, Shareef Malnik, & Norm Wedderburn
Feature Stories
October 9, 2019
Inside The 25th Anniversary Of The Upcoming Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball
By Paige Mastrandrea
Maria Shriver
Celebrities
October 8, 2019
Why Maria Shriver Wants You To MOVE
By Laura Schreffler
City Guide
October 8, 2019
Peek Inside The Whitney Hotel, Beacon Hill’s Newest Luxury Boutique Hotel
By Kellie Speed
CATCH STEAK
City Guide
October 8, 2019
Catch Hospitality Group Debuts CATCH STEAK In New York’s Meatpacking District
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader