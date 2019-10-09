Cardi B And LIZZO Take Over Weekend One Of ACL Music Fest

Photo Credit: Jackie Lee Young

Seeing all your favorite artists in one place is hard to come by. That is what makes music festivals so special. This past weekend, Austin City Limits kicked off in Zilker Park located in downtown Austin. The two-week music festival had the biggest names in music today including Cardi B, LIZZO, Billie Eilish and much more.

Weekend One of Austin City Limits started Friday, October 4th. Music lovers from all over gathered early in the morning to pick up their wristbands and eagerly await the festival opening. Those who were VIP pass holders had a noticeably shorter wait time to get into the park, but also many other perks. VIP guests were able to enjoy access to the VIP Grove, where they have access to lockers, delicious snacks and mini spa treatments that are the epitome of a haute lifestyle.

Pop music favorite, Billie Eilish, took over the majority of the park during her performance on Saturday. Guests ran from all the different parts of the park to hear some of the artist’s biggest hits like “bad guy,” “you should see me in a crown,” and “ocean eyes.” The energy from Eilish’s set could be felt from all over the park. Eilish’s performance was one not to be missed.

Photo Credit: Charles Reagan Hackleman

Saturday night concluded with Emmy and Golden Globe winner Childish Gambino. Gambino is known to be electric on stage and turn his performance into an experience. Before getting started, Gambino told the crowd “I’ve got two rules for my show… one, if you came just to hear your favorite song and record it, go home now—I came here for church. Two, keep your phones down… this is an experience. This is for us.” He wanted the audience to be fully engaged and present in the moment. Gambino performed many of his hits including “Summertime Magic,” and “This Is America.”

Things heated up on the final day of Weekend One. It seemed like if you wanted to see many of your favorite artists on Sunday, you would be running the majority of the day. Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves told her fans halfway through her set to run if they wanted to get to the other side of the park to see LIZZO. Although LIZZO performed on one of the smaller stages, her fans and her performance was one of the biggest. LIZZO treated her fans to some of her best hits like “Tempo,” Juice,” and “Truth Hurts.”

Weekend One came to a close with Cardi B wrapping up Sunday night, who is the only artist exclusive to Weekend One. Festivalgoers were worried when Cardi B arrived on stage late, but the minute she started the show, everyone was ready to dance. The Grammy Award winner did not cut her show in half, but performed every favorite one could think of. From hits like “I Like It,” to a medley from her first two mixtapes, Cardi B gave fans everything they wanted to hear.

Photo Credit: Chad Wadsworth

Weekend Two for ACL starts Friday, October 11th where you can catch Eilish, LIZZO and more again.