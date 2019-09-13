Ride2Revive And Prestige Imports Donate Lamborghini Replicas To Children’s Hospital

On Wednesday afternoon, Ride2Revive and Prestige Imports decided to do something special for September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and bring a smile to the children of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. As part of Ride2Revive’s mission of bringing “Miles of Smiles on the Road to Recovery,” they donated and delivered five yellow, drivable children’s Lamborghini Urus replicas to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a special surprise to the young patients, who had the ride of their lives.

With the aid of Prestige Imports/Lamborghini Miami, the baby Lamborghinis were detailed and flat-bedded over as a special surprise for the patients at JDCH.

The children in treatment will now be able to race from their rooms to treatment with the thrill of driving a baby Lamborghini. The cars serve as a distraction for kids being treated at the hospital for serious medical issues.

During the day, kids took turns driving the vibrant yellow sports cars, along with their families who stood by and watched the worries of sickness disappear in a cloud of excitement.

Founded by brother and sister duo, Brett and Brooke David, Ride2Revive gives children who are struggling with serious medical conditions, an unforgettable experience that helps revitalize their senses and raise their spirits.