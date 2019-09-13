NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills
French Montana
News
French Montana On How Friendship + His Roots Influenced His Wavey New Album
Eva Longoria
Cover Story
Eva The Explorer: Globe-Trotter Eva Longoria On The Greatest Adventure Of All—Motherhood
Greg Norman
Cover Story
How Hall Of Fame Golfer Greg Norman Turned His Name Into One Of The Most Recognizable Brands In The Business

Ride2Revive And Prestige Imports Donate Lamborghini Replicas To Children’s Hospital

Haute Auto, Philanthropy

On Wednesday afternoon, Ride2Revive and Prestige Imports decided to do something special for September’s National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and bring a smile to the children of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. As part of Ride2Revive’s mission of bringing  “Miles of Smiles on the Road to Recovery,” they donated and delivered five yellow, drivable children’s Lamborghini Urus replicas to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a special surprise to the young patients, who had the ride of their lives.

Ride2Revive
Courtesy of Prestige Imports

With the aid of Prestige Imports/Lamborghini Miami, the baby Lamborghinis were detailed and flat-bedded over as a special surprise for the patients at JDCH.

Ride2Revive
Courtesy of Prestige Imports

The children in treatment will now be able to race from their rooms to treatment with the thrill of driving a baby Lamborghini. The cars serve as a distraction for kids being treated at the hospital for serious medical issues.

Ride2Revive
Courtesy Prestige Imports

During the day, kids took turns driving the vibrant yellow sports cars, along with their families who stood by and watched the worries of sickness disappear in a cloud of excitement.

Ride2Revive
Courtesy Prestige Imports

Founded by brother and sister duo, Brett and Brooke David, Ride2Revive  gives children who are struggling with serious medical conditions, an unforgettable experience that helps revitalize their senses and raise their spirits.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Jennifer Lopez
Celebrities
September 13, 2019
JLo Surprises Fans At Merrick Park “Hustlers” Premiere
By Lesley Abravanel
Maddie Poppe
Celebrities
September 12, 2019
How “American Idol” Influenced + Inspired 2018 Winner Maddie Poppe’s First Album, “Whirlwind”
By Laura Schreffler
DIORAMOUR
Fashion
September 11, 2019
Dior Releases The Cutest Collection Of DIORAMOUR Accessories Inspired By Symbols Of Love
By Deyvanshi Masrani
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
Celebrities
September 11, 2019
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
By Laura Schreffler
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader