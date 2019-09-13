JLo Surprises Fans At Merrick Park “Hustlers” Premiere

After a workout at her go-to gym in South Miami, SoMi Fitness, Jennifer Lopez surprised fans Thursday night at the Merrick Park premiere of her latest flick, Hustlers, where she told an Entertainment Tonight reporter it would be “awesome” to headline the Halftime show at Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Lopez was just back from the movie’s premiere in Toronto, where, in celebration of her 100 millionth Instagram follower, flew two lucky giveaway winners to the Canadian festivities. While Lopez didn’t show off her pole dancing skills at the Miami appearance, she did gush over her favorite city, Miami, saying, “I’ve always loved [this city]. I did my second movie here many, many, many years ago and even then I knew. I was like, ‘I’m going to live here.’ I just had a kinship with it. It was just a connection that I had with this city from the first time I did the movie called Blood and Wine here with Jack Nicholson many years ago. Right then I knew. And it’s so funny now, me and my kids live here.”

Puerto Rican trap king Anuel AA, who currently dominates with several top spots on the Billboard Hot Latin Song chart, let loose Saturday night at new hotspot El Santo on Calle Ocho. Helping club king Roman Jones celebrate the grand opening of the instant celeb-favorite, Anuel held court at a VIP table while taking selfies with friends and fans, knocking back tequila cocktails and singing along to his own hits “China” and “Adicto.” Missing from the evening: Karol G, Anuel’s fiancée and fellow Billboard chart topper, who just announced a major collab with Snoop Dogg and Migos to do the theme song from the upcoming Addams Family flick reboot. Anuel AA has made headlines this week announcing his new track “Yes” with Fat Joe and Cardi B.

Miami attorney turned chef/cookbook author/entrepreneur Ana Quincoces has a love hate relationship with reality television and she hopes this next foray into it will be a love affair. Quincoces, who was a finalist on Season 12 of The Next Food Network Star, and a cast member on the unfortunate second and third seasons of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” will next appear on this season’s CNBC hit show, The Profit, in which self-made Miami mogul Marcus Lemonis lends his expertise and eventual investment to small businesses. Quincoces’s line of gourmet food products, Skinny Latina, is one of the seven businesses chosen for this new season. The show, which filmed segments at Versailles and The Biltmore a few weeks ago, airs in November. Stay tuned.