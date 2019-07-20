julian edelman
Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Haute Living took to the gorgeous Brickell hot spot for a lively dinner party at El Tucán honoring its latest cover star, Eva Longoria. The stunning power woman was in town for the premiere of Dora and the Lost City of Gold—the newest animated movie based on Dora the Explorer, in which Longoria plays the voice of Dora in the highly-anticipated children's film. The movie premiered earlier that evening in South Miami, where Longoria and the cast-mates showed up in their most fashionable attire.

Eva Longoria

Longoria arrived to her celebratory dinner party looking beautiful as ever in an elegant white strapless dress as she joined the party with a big smile on her face and graciously posed with her latest cover for the Haute Living Los Angeles issue.

El Tucán

Guests of the intimate affair enjoyed delicious signature cocktails and Asian-fusion inspired bites like spicy tuna crispy rice and decadent truffle tuna pizza. Once the guest of honor arrived, partygoers took their seats and enjoyed a moving live musical performance by Laurana Strachan as they indulged in a delicious menu prepared by the El Tucán team.

El Tucán

Dishes included everything from Rock & Roll sushi to Chicken Wing Lollipops, shishito peppers and tuna pizzeta to start. Main dishes featured a sweet Satay of Chilean Seabass with a ginger miso glaze; Teppanyaki Bone Marrow Ribeye; and a Truffle Risotto hot pot, all served family-style. Tasty side dishes like truffle french fries, truffle mac & cheese, crispy brussels sprouts and ginger rice served as the perfect accompaniments to the indulgent meal.

Eva Longoria

And of course, no party at El Tucán would be complete without the restaurant's signature flaming Champagne bottle parade, which came out and erupted the whole room into party mode, as the restaurant's incredible LED screens transitioned into a captivating design playing with Eva's Haute Living cover—making a picture-perfect photo moment.

Avant Gallery
Painting from Avant Gallery

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Following the celebrations and a sweet platter of desserts, and of course, more Champagne parades, Haute Living CEO Kamal Hotchandani took to the stage with Joe Moniz and Anna Serova of Avant Gallery to present Eva with a special gift—a 'LOVE' ArtBox by Project ERTH.

Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani and Eva Longoria
Deyvanshi Masrani, Kamal Hotchandani and Eva Longoria

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

After a night of great friends and exquisite food and beverage, guests departed the evening. Dora and the Lost City of Gold officially premieres in theaters all over the country on August 9th, 2019.

El Tucán

Gil Dezer and Eva Longoria
Gil Dezer and Eva Longoria

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Eva Longoria and Kamal Hotchandani
Eva Longoria and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela and Louis Birdman
Angela and Louis Birdman

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Dan and Bru Kodsi
Dan and Bru Kodsi

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Angela Birdman, Bru Kodsi, Deyvanshi Masrani and April Donelson
Angela Birdman, Bru Kodsi, Deyvanshi Masrani and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Violet Camacho, Gonzalo Morales and Deyvanshi Masrani
Violet Camacho, Gonzalo Morales and Deyvanshi Masrani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Kamal Hotchandani

El Tucán

Gebbia Family and Seth Semilof
Gebbia Family and Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

 

