Luxury Fashion: Designer Collections, Haute Couture & Style
Fashion at the highest level is art, craftsmanship, and cultural commentary woven into every stitch. Haute Living covers the world of luxury fashion from runway to real life — the collections, the designers, the celebrity style moments, and the pieces that define an era.
Designer Collections
Coverage of the world’s most influential fashion houses and their latest creations.
- PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2026 Reinforces Miami Beach as the Global Capital of Swimwear and Resort Fashion (June 2026)
- Summer Styling Soirée Brings Palm Beach Together to Support Selfless Love Foundation’s Mission (June 2026)
- Inside SCAD’s Jewelers Mutual Studio: The $10 Million Bet on the Future of Fine Jewelry (May 2026)
- Inside Istituto Marangoni Miami’s “La Grande Bellezza” Fashion Showcase Celebrating the Future of Luxury Desig… (May 2026)
- The Luxury Mother’s Day Gift Guide: What to Give the Woman Who Deserves the Best (April 2026)
Haute Couture
The pinnacle of fashion — handcrafted masterpieces from Paris and beyond.
- Alex Chinneck’s Surrealist Sculptures Have Taken Over the House of Dior in New York and Beverly Hills (June 2026)
- Tiffany & Co. Introduces a New Icon: The Sixteen Stone Solitaire Diamond Ring (June 2026)
- Jonathan Anderson’s First Dior Cruise Show Brought Hollywood’s Golden Age Back to Los Angeles (May 2026)
- Haute Look: Matthieu Blazy’s First-Ever Chanel Cruise Collection (April 2026)
- Nadia Ferreira Shines As Official Co-Host Of Premio Lo Nuestro 2026 On Univision (February 2026)
Celebrity Style
What the world’s most stylish people are wearing, from red carpets to street style.
- L’AGENCE Brings Summer 2026 Style to the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles (June 2026)
- PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2026 Reinforces Miami Beach as the Global Capital of Swimwear and Resort Fashion (June 2026)
- L’AGENCE Debuts Fall 2026 “Seduction” Collection at New York Fashion Week Inside Cipriani 42nd Street (February 2026)
- Inside Duca Sartoria: How Max Girombelli Is Redefining Modern Bespoke Luxury With Innovation, Privacy, and Per… (February 2026)
- Timeless by Design: Monday Swimwear Returns to Miami Swim Week in Full Force (June 2025)
Jewelry & Accessories
Fine jewelry, statement accessories, and the luxury details that complete every look.
- Chanel’s Ephemeral East Hampton Boutique Returns for Another Summer (May 2026)
- Retrofête Fall 2026: A Haute Look at the Brand’s Most Opulent Collection Yet (March 2026)
- Chanel Returns to Aspen With a New Ephemeral Boutique (February 2026)
- Inside the New Chanel Boutique in Boca Raton (January 2026)
- CHANEL Arrives in Montecito With a New Seasonal Boutique (November 2025)
Fashion Week Coverage
Runway reports from New York, Paris, Milan, and London.
- Miami Fashion Week Is Officially Here & This Is What’s In Store (May 2022)
- Monica Hansen Beachwear: From Swim Model To Swim Mogul (December 2019)
- Devon Windsor Launches Swimwear Line, Dishes On Insecurities + How To Have Body Confidence (July 2019)
- Mercedes-Benz Heats Up Chilly Moscow With Fashion Week Russia (October 2017)
- San Francisco Fashion Gets Personal: 5 Items We Love (October 2014)
Emerging Designers
The next generation of luxury fashion talent making waves in the industry.
- PARAISO Miami Swim Week 2026 Reinforces Miami Beach as the Global Capital of Swimwear and Resort Fashion (June 2026)
- Inside Istituto Marangoni Miami’s “La Grande Bellezza” Fashion Showcase Celebrating the Future of Luxury Desig… (May 2026)
- Net-a-Porter & Mr Porter Open Exclusive Pop-Up in the Hamptons—Everything You Need to Know (July 2025)
- Moda Operandi & Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria Unveil Club Moda Riviera: A Stunning Tribute to La Dolce V… (April 2025)
- Fendi Unveils Its First-Ever Boutique in Madrid’s Salamanca District (October 2024)