Photo Credit: La Prairie

Luxury hospitality and prestige skincare continue to find new ways to elevate the wellness experience, and few summer collaborations embody that evolution more elegantly than the renewed partnership between La Prairie and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. Returning for a second consecutive season, the Swiss luxury skincare house is once again bringing its signature blend of cellular science and indulgence to one of the Hamptons’ most iconic beachfront destinations.

As wellness tourism continues to thrive among affluent travelers, personalized beauty experiences have become an essential part of luxury hospitality. This summer, La Prairie is transforming two of Gurney’s premier spa rooms into an exclusive ocean-view treatment suite, creating a destination where advanced skincare innovation meets coastal relaxation. Running from June 15 through September 9, the activation offers guests an opportunity to experience some of the brand’s most sought-after facial and body treatments in an environment designed to inspire restoration and rejuvenation.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

The collaboration reflects a growing demand for experiential luxury, where travelers seek more than accommodation and amenities. Today’s high-net-worth consumers increasingly prioritize personalized wellness programs, cutting-edge skincare treatments, and immersive self-care experiences that deliver both immediate results and long-term benefits.

At the center of this year’s offering is a curated menu of exclusive La Prairie facials powered by the brand’s renowned expertise in cellular science. The Out East Glow Personalized Facial begins with an in-depth skin analysis before introducing a customized skincare regimen tailored to individual concerns. Designed to support collagen production, enhance radiance, and promote cellular renewal, the treatment delivers a luminous complexion ideally suited to the summer social season in the Hamptons. Available in 60-minute and 90-minute formats, the experience starts at $350.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

For guests seeking advanced brightening and anti-aging benefits, the White Caviar Phenomenal Glass Skin Facial offers an elevated approach to achieving one of beauty’s most coveted trends. Combining illuminating ingredients with cryotherapy and lymphatic drainage techniques, the treatment works to reduce dullness, improve skin tone, and enhance elasticity. The result is a smoother, firmer, and visibly radiant complexion that reflects light beautifully, creating the polished, healthy glow associated with luxury skincare. Pricing begins at $450.

This season also marks an important expansion of the partnership. For the first time, La Prairie is introducing a collection of exclusive body rituals, extending its expertise beyond facial skincare and into full-body wellness experiences. The introduction of these treatments reflects the growing recognition that luxury self-care encompasses the entire body rather than focusing solely on the face.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

Among the highlights is the Rejuvenating Body Massage, a personalized treatment that combines therapeutic massage techniques with La Prairie’s newly introduced Cashmere Body Cream. Designed to stimulate circulation, release muscular tension, and deeply hydrate the skin, the experience leaves the body feeling refreshed while enhancing skin firmness and radiance. Available in both 60-minute and 90-minute options, the treatment begins at $330.

The Refining Body Exfoliation offers another indulgent option for guests seeking a complete skin renewal experience. Featuring a customized body polish followed by intensive hydration, the treatment helps stimulate circulation while improving skin texture and softness. The result is visibly smoother, healthier-looking skin with a renewed glow that complements the relaxed luxury of a Hamptons summer getaway.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

Additional enhancements such as LED mask treatments, technology-enhanced cleansing, and depuffing therapies allow guests to further personalize their experience. These premium add-ons reflect the broader trend toward customizable wellness journeys, where treatments are tailored to individual goals rather than standardized packages.

The partnership also underscores La Prairie’s continued leadership within the global luxury skincare market. Since 1978, the Swiss brand has built a reputation for combining scientific innovation with rare ingredients, particularly its iconic caviar-based formulations. Today, the company remains one of the most respected names in prestige beauty, serving discerning consumers across more than 80 countries.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

For Gurney’s Montauk, the collaboration further strengthens its position as one of the East Coast’s premier wellness destinations. As the only year-round beachfront luxury resort in the Hamptons, the property has become synonymous with elevated hospitality, oceanfront relaxation, and world-class spa experiences. By partnering with a globally recognized skincare leader, Gurney’s continues to meet the evolving expectations of travelers seeking exceptional luxury experiences.

As wellness, beauty, and hospitality become increasingly interconnected, collaborations like La Prairie at Gurney’s Montauk demonstrate how luxury brands are redefining self-care. Rather than offering standalone treatments, they are creating immersive environments where science, relaxation, and personalization work together to deliver transformative experiences. For visitors spending the summer in the Hamptons, this exclusive oceanfront sanctuary may be one of the season’s most desirable wellness destinations.