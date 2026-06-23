HL
Beauty | June 23, 2026

La Prairie and Gurney’s Montauk Elevate Summer Wellness With Exclusive Oceanfront Luxury Spa Experiences

Beauty | June 23, 2026
Lauren Mosseri
By Lauren Mosseri

Photo Credit: La Prairie

Luxury hospitality and prestige skincare continue to find new ways to elevate the wellness experience, and few summer collaborations embody that evolution more elegantly than the renewed partnership between La Prairie and Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. Returning for a second consecutive season, the Swiss luxury skincare house is once again bringing its signature blend of cellular science and indulgence to one of the Hamptons’ most iconic beachfront destinations.

As wellness tourism continues to thrive among affluent travelers, personalized beauty experiences have become an essential part of luxury hospitality. This summer, La Prairie is transforming two of Gurney’s premier spa rooms into an exclusive ocean-view treatment suite, creating a destination where advanced skincare innovation meets coastal relaxation. Running from June 15 through September 9, the activation offers guests an opportunity to experience some of the brand’s most sought-after facial and body treatments in an environment designed to inspire restoration and rejuvenation.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

The collaboration reflects a growing demand for experiential luxury, where travelers seek more than accommodation and amenities. Today’s high-net-worth consumers increasingly prioritize personalized wellness programs, cutting-edge skincare treatments, and immersive self-care experiences that deliver both immediate results and long-term benefits.

At the center of this year’s offering is a curated menu of exclusive La Prairie facials powered by the brand’s renowned expertise in cellular science. The Out East Glow Personalized Facial begins with an in-depth skin analysis before introducing a customized skincare regimen tailored to individual concerns. Designed to support collagen production, enhance radiance, and promote cellular renewal, the treatment delivers a luminous complexion ideally suited to the summer social season in the Hamptons. Available in 60-minute and 90-minute formats, the experience starts at $350.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

For guests seeking advanced brightening and anti-aging benefits, the White Caviar Phenomenal Glass Skin Facial offers an elevated approach to achieving one of beauty’s most coveted trends. Combining illuminating ingredients with cryotherapy and lymphatic drainage techniques, the treatment works to reduce dullness, improve skin tone, and enhance elasticity. The result is a smoother, firmer, and visibly radiant complexion that reflects light beautifully, creating the polished, healthy glow associated with luxury skincare. Pricing begins at $450.

This season also marks an important expansion of the partnership. For the first time, La Prairie is introducing a collection of exclusive body rituals, extending its expertise beyond facial skincare and into full-body wellness experiences. The introduction of these treatments reflects the growing recognition that luxury self-care encompasses the entire body rather than focusing solely on the face.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

Among the highlights is the Rejuvenating Body Massage, a personalized treatment that combines therapeutic massage techniques with La Prairie’s newly introduced Cashmere Body Cream. Designed to stimulate circulation, release muscular tension, and deeply hydrate the skin, the experience leaves the body feeling refreshed while enhancing skin firmness and radiance. Available in both 60-minute and 90-minute options, the treatment begins at $330.

The Refining Body Exfoliation offers another indulgent option for guests seeking a complete skin renewal experience. Featuring a customized body polish followed by intensive hydration, the treatment helps stimulate circulation while improving skin texture and softness. The result is visibly smoother, healthier-looking skin with a renewed glow that complements the relaxed luxury of a Hamptons summer getaway.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

Additional enhancements such as LED mask treatments, technology-enhanced cleansing, and depuffing therapies allow guests to further personalize their experience. These premium add-ons reflect the broader trend toward customizable wellness journeys, where treatments are tailored to individual goals rather than standardized packages.

The partnership also underscores La Prairie’s continued leadership within the global luxury skincare market. Since 1978, the Swiss brand has built a reputation for combining scientific innovation with rare ingredients, particularly its iconic caviar-based formulations. Today, the company remains one of the most respected names in prestige beauty, serving discerning consumers across more than 80 countries.

Photo Credit: La Prairie

For Gurney’s Montauk, the collaboration further strengthens its position as one of the East Coast’s premier wellness destinations. As the only year-round beachfront luxury resort in the Hamptons, the property has become synonymous with elevated hospitality, oceanfront relaxation, and world-class spa experiences. By partnering with a globally recognized skincare leader, Gurney’s continues to meet the evolving expectations of travelers seeking exceptional luxury experiences.

As wellness, beauty, and hospitality become increasingly interconnected, collaborations like La Prairie at Gurney’s Montauk demonstrate how luxury brands are redefining self-care. Rather than offering standalone treatments, they are creating immersive environments where science, relaxation, and personalization work together to deliver transformative experiences. For visitors spending the summer in the Hamptons, this exclusive oceanfront sanctuary may be one of the season’s most desirable wellness destinations.

Related Articles

Where Art Meets Living: ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami

Where Art Meets Living: ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami

By Susan Rocco

Discover how ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami blend art, craftsmanship, and luxury living through a visionary design collaboration.

Ilya Zavolun and the Rebirth of Capitale

Ilya Zavolun and the Rebirth of Capitale

By Susan Rocco

Ilya Zavolun leads the restoration of Capitale, preserving one of New York City’s most iconic landmark venues for a new era of luxury events.

Taxfyle’s Richard Lavina: The Smartest Financial Move You Can Make This Summer

Taxfyle’s Richard Lavina: The Smartest Financial Move You Can Make This Summer

By Susan Rocco

Taxfyle CEO Ricky Laviña explains how proactive tax planning, AI, and wealth strategies help investors and entrepreneurs build lasting wealth.

C&A Seneca Construction: Building Memory Into the Skyline

C&A Seneca Construction: Building Memory Into the Skyline

By Susan Rocco

Discover how Carlo Seneca is shaping New York City’s future as C&A Seneca Construction celebrates 100 years of craftsmanship and innovation.

Tesamorelin Explained: The FDA-Approved GHRH Analog That Sits in a Unique Position in Peptide Research

Tesamorelin Explained: The FDA-Approved GHRH Analog That Sits in a Unique Position in Peptide Research

By Susan Rocco

Explore tesamorelin’s FDA approved background, mechanism of action, research applications, and why purity testing standards matter.

Gianni Serazzi: The Monaco Luxury Veteran on Craft, Capital and the Industry’s Reckoning

Gianni Serazzi: The Monaco Luxury Veteran on Craft, Capital and the Industry’s Reckoning

By Susan Rocco

Luxury veteran Gianni Serazzi explains why discipline, craftsmanship, and technology will define the next decade of luxury industry success.

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Where Art Meets Living: ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami

Where Art Meets Living: ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami

By Susan Rocco

Discover how ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami blend art, craftsmanship, and luxury living through a visionary design collaboration.

Ilya Zavolun and the Rebirth of Capitale

Ilya Zavolun and the Rebirth of Capitale

By Susan Rocco

Ilya Zavolun leads the restoration of Capitale, preserving one of New York City’s most iconic landmark venues for a new era of luxury events.

Taxfyle’s Richard Lavina: The Smartest Financial Move You Can Make This Summer

Taxfyle’s Richard Lavina: The Smartest Financial Move You Can Make This Summer

By Susan Rocco

Taxfyle CEO Ricky Laviña explains how proactive tax planning, AI, and wealth strategies help investors and entrepreneurs build lasting wealth.

C&A Seneca Construction: Building Memory Into the Skyline

C&A Seneca Construction: Building Memory Into the Skyline

By Susan Rocco

Discover how Carlo Seneca is shaping New York City’s future as C&A Seneca Construction celebrates 100 years of craftsmanship and innovation.

Tesamorelin Explained: The FDA-Approved GHRH Analog That Sits in a Unique Position in Peptide Research

Tesamorelin Explained: The FDA-Approved GHRH Analog That Sits in a Unique Position in Peptide Research

By Susan Rocco

Explore tesamorelin’s FDA approved background, mechanism of action, research applications, and why purity testing standards matter.

Gianni Serazzi: The Monaco Luxury Veteran on Craft, Capital and the Industry’s Reckoning

Gianni Serazzi: The Monaco Luxury Veteran on Craft, Capital and the Industry’s Reckoning

By Susan Rocco

Luxury veteran Gianni Serazzi explains why discipline, craftsmanship, and technology will define the next decade of luxury industry success.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black