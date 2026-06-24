C&A Seneca Construction: Building Memory Into the Skyline

Under Carlo Seneca’s leadership, the fourth-generation family business celebrates 100 years of craftsmanship, innovation, and influence across New York City.

Photo Credit: C&A Seneca Construction

Cities tell stories through their buildings. Some stories unfold in quiet corners, while others play out beneath rooftop lights, inside landmark hotels, and across gathering spaces where thousands of people create memories every year. In New York City, those stories are often tied to places that shape how people experience the city itself.

As C&A Seneca Construction celebrates its 100th anniversary, the milestone invites a broader reflection on what it means to leave a lasting mark on an urban landscape. Buildings rise, and neighborhoods evolve, yet the spaces that endure are often those designed as much for human experience as for architectural ambition.

From Immigrant Craftsman to City Builder

Photo Credit: C&A Seneca Construction

Founded in 1926 by Anthony Seneca, the company has remained family-owned for four generations. Today, CEO and fourth-generation leader Carlo Seneca oversees a firm that has become closely associated with many of New York’s most visible hospitality, entertainment, luxury residential amenity, and commercial projects.

For Seneca, construction has always involved more than completing a structure.

“What I bring to hospitality is a 360-degree perspective: from ground-up construction to guest experience and operational functionality,” he explains. “Having worked on both sides of the industry allows me to build and value engineer spaces that are not only visually exceptional, but operationally seamless, durable, and built to leave a lasting impression.”

The Value of Experience

The conversation around development often centers on square footage, budgets, and timelines. Those elements matter, yet the success of a project frequently depends on something less tangible: understanding how people will actually use the space.

That perspective has shaped projects throughout NYC, from hospitality destinations to large-scale residential redevelopments. Under Carlo Seneca’s leadership, the firm has completed over $1 billion in projects while expanding its reputation among developers, operators, and property owners.

Upcoming work reflects the scale of that vision. Projects include the renovation of the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards, which will house Tao Group Hospitality’s Peak with Priceless and Avenue Sky Lounge.

Additional developments include amenity spaces at the Brooklyn Tower new development, featuring one of the largest outdoor amenity spaces and outdoor pools in NYC, as well as extensive residential amenities at 222 Broadway that will include one of Lower Manhattan’s largest indoor pools and gyms.

The company is also completing Above Rooftop, described as the largest rooftop venue in NYC, as well as several hotel renovations.

These projects reflect a broader development trend: people increasingly seek places that combine functionality with experience, making lifestyle a key driver of urban growth and investment.

Building a Legacy Forward

A century in business offers a rare vantage point. It provides evidence that reputation is built gradually through relationships, consistency, and trust.

“At its core, this company has always been about passion for building and pride in what we leave behind, the places people will never forget,” Seneca says.

He adds that reaching 100 years reflects both client confidence and a commitment to innovation and lasting spaces that people will meet and have memories forever.

The city skyline will continue to change. New towers will emerge, hotels will be reimagined, and neighborhoods will discover new identities.

For C&A Seneca Construction, the answer has guided four generations. Today’s work, as the company often describes it, becomes tomorrow’s legacy. After 100 years, that philosophy remains visible throughout NYC, not only in the structures themselves, but in the lives that unfold within them.

Photo Credit: C&A Seneca Construction

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.