Miami has always had its own relationship with aesthetics — confident, visible, unapologetic. But something has shifted. The era of extreme volume and feature-by-feature treatments is giving way to something more considered: regenerative therapies, skin-first thinking, and results so natural that no one can quite put their finger on what changed. Morgan King, PA-C — Clinical Operations Manager at JECT Miami and one of the city’s most sought-after aesthetic injectors — has had a front-row seat to that evolution. Trained in New York alongside some of the country’s leading aesthetic providers before bringing her practice south, she has spent years blending two distinct sensibilities: New York’s commitment to undetectable, holistic results and Miami’s confidence and openness about the process. The result is a philosophy she describes simply: look refreshed, not redone.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HAUTE LIVING: What are the current trends you’re seeing in Miami right now?

MORGAN KING: Miami is seeing a major movement towards regenerative and skin-focused treatments. Biostimulators like Sculptra are incredibly popular right now, as patients are looking for natural results, long-term collagen stimulation and skin quality improvements. Another popular treatment is Salmon DNA, aka “Salmon Sperm” skin treatments. Paired with microneedling or lasers, this gives the viral “glass-like skin” appearance everyone is chasing right now.

HL: You trained in New York before bringing your practice to Miami — how did that experience shape your approach to aesthetics?

MK: Training in New York with some of the best aesthetic providers in the country really shaped my philosophy around natural aesthetics. The approach there was very holistic and intentional. The goal is to keep the patient looking like themselves, but more rested and refreshed.

It taught me to assess the face as a whole instead of treating isolated areas. Every single treatment should take into consideration the patient’s facial structure, aging process, and skin health. When you only focus on a single feature, such as the lips, the face can start to look disconnected. Full-face assessment and treatment almost always create a softer, more natural outcome.

I also became very skin-focused during my training. Beautiful injectables can only go so far if skin quality is poor, which is even more important in Miami than it was in NYC. Skin health is the foundation of aesthetic medicine, so it is essential to combine injectables with medical-grade skin resurfacing treatments to improve texture, elasticity, and sun damage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: How would you describe the difference between the New York aesthetic sensibility and what you were seeing in Miami when you first got here?

MK: The Miami aesthetic industry is evolving, and in my opinion, for the better. When I first moved here, it was definitely a “more is more” market. There was a heavy focus on extreme volume and less interest in facial balancing and skin health.

I also noticed that patients in Miami tend to be much more open about their aesthetic treatments. In NYC, patients were very private about what they had done. The goal was usually for no one to know. Blending these two worlds has helped shape my own approach. I love the confidence and openness Miami brings, but I still strongly believe the best aesthetic work is undetectable. My personal philosophy has always been to look refreshed, not redone.

HL: How has the Miami aesthetics scene evolved since you arrived — and where do you think it is headed?

MK: Over the past few years, we have seen a noticeable shift away from “feature-focused” aesthetics, especially lip-only treatments, towards a more natural and more comprehensive aesthetic. Patients are becoming much more educated and asking about regenerative treatments, lasers, collagen stimulation, medical-grade skin treatments and products, and overall skin quality.

In the office, I am seeing requests for softer lip filler, biostimulators such as Sculptra, skin rejuvenation, microneedling, lasers with Salmon DNA, lower-face wrinkle reducers, and facial-balancing filler.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: What treatments are you most excited about right now — and why?

MK: Right now, I am especially excited about SofWave skin tightening. It stimulates collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in the skin to lift tissue with essentially no downtime. It’s great for patients who want tightening and prevention without needing to cancel their entire social calendars for a week afterward, which is ideal as we head into Miami summer!

I’m also loving Salmon DNA Microneedling to give the viral “glass-like skin”, as well as improve hydration and overall skin quality.

Facial balancing filler continues to be an all-time favorite of mine. When done correctly, the results are transformative, yet subtle. People usually can’t pinpoint exactly what changed; they comment on looking healthier, more refreshed, and more rested. These are always my favorite outcomes!

HL: You have a reputation for results that look natural and undetectable. How do you achieve that — and how do you push back when a client wants something you don’t think serves them?

MK: Natural results come down to understanding anatomy, product rheology, and restraint. It’s about placing the correct amount of the correct product into the correct tissue plane – and knowing when not to inject.

Ongoing education is one of the most important qualities of an aesthetic provider. Techniques, products, and safety protocols are constantly evolving, and staying up to date in your training matters tremendously. I’m also a huge believer that focusing on skin health alongside injectables creates the best long-term outcomes for my patients. Injectables alone are rarely the answer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

In terms of pushing back – honestly, one of the best ways to find a skilled and ethical injector is finding someone who knows how to say no. My job is never to simply perform a treatment because someone asked for it. I have a responsibility to my patients as their medical provider to educate them on what will actually complement and enhance their anatomy and help them age well in the long term. Sometimes that means doing less, and other times it means recommending a different treatment entirely.

The goal should always be helping someone look like the best version of themselves, not like someone else.

THE HAUTE READ

Morgan King, PA-C, Clinical Operations Manager at JECT Miami, says the biggest aesthetic trends in Miami for 2026 are biostimulators like Sculptra, Salmon DNA microneedling for glass skin, SofWave skin tightening, and a broader shift toward natural, regenerative treatments over extreme volume.

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