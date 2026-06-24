Where Art Meets Living: ISSKA and Faena Residences Miami

Luxury design is often defined by the details, but the collaboration between ISSKA and Feana Residences Miami demonstrates that it is equally shaped by vision. Brought together through a shared appreciation for art, craftsmanship, and curated living, the partnership highlights how thoughtfully designed interiors can transform everyday spaces into immersive experiences.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ISSKA

Founded by architect and designer Jessica Solnicki, ISSKA has built a reputation for creating furniture that exists at the intersection of function and sculpture. Through recurring curves, refined materials, and a strong focus on craftsmanship, the studio has developed a distinctive visual language that feels both contemporary and timeless. Rather than following fleeting design trends, ISSKA emphasizes enduring forms that bring character and individuality to a space.

This approach aligns naturally with Faena Residences Miami, a development that places art and culture at the center of the residential experience. Known for creating environments that blend architecture, hospitality, and creative expression, Faena has established itself as a defining force within Miami’s luxury landscape. The partnership with ISSKA reflects a shared belief that design should do more than serve a practical purpose—it should inspire and elevate daily life.

Across ISSKA’s collections, furniture becomes an integral part of the atmosphere rather than a finishing detail. Sculptural seating, statement tables, and carefully crafted objects work together to establish a sense of continuity throughout an interior. Gathered upholstery, textured surfaces, and thoughtfully balanced proportions create pieces that feel refined without becoming overly formal. The result is furniture that commands attention through design rather than excess.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ISSKA

The connection between ISSKA and Faena was recently showcased through an exhibition at AP Space Gallery in New York. Presented in partnership with Faena Residences Miami, the installation brought together a curated selection of the studio’s furniture and sculptural works, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the collection in an immersive setting. Within the gallery, the pieces demonstrated their ability to function not only as furnishings, but also as design statements that contribute to the identity of a space.

For Faena, the exhibition represented an extension of its broader philosophy of art-driven living. Throughout its developments, creative expression is treated as an essential component of the residential experience. ISSKA’s work complemented this vision naturally, bringing together collectible design, craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetics in a way that reflected the values shared by both brands.

What makes the partnership particularly compelling is its focus on experience. Rather than viewing interiors as static environments, both ISSKA and Faena approach design as something that shapes how people interact with a space. Furniture, architecture, and atmosphere become interconnected elements, each contributing to a larger narrative that prioritizes beauty, comfort, and individuality.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ISSKA

As Miami continues to establish itself as a global destination for design, art, and luxury living, collaborations such as this demonstrate the growing importance of thoughtful, experience-driven interiors. Through its partnership with Faena Residences Miami, ISSKA brings its distinctive design perspective to a wider audience while reinforcing its commitment to craftsmanship, materiality, and enduring form. Together, the two brands present a vision of contemporary living where art and design are not simply additions to a space—they are fundamental to its identity.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.