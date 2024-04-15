HB
Gourmet Delights and Glamour: Haute Leaders Dinner at Swan

Grace Sarkisian
By Grace Sarkisian

Swan, the iconic Miami Design District establishment co-founded by David Grutman and Pharrell Williams, has recently unveiled a tantalizing new menu, marking a fresh chapter in its culinary journey. To celebrate this evolution, Haute Living hosted an exclusive Haute Leaders Dinner at Swan, bringing together influential figures from various spheres of influence for an evening of exquisite dining and networking against the vibrant backdrop of Miami’s cultural hub.

Liz Lam, Melissa Barragan, guest of Liz Lam, Seth Semilof

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Miguel Rodriguez and Andrea Rodriguez

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The ambiance at Swan sets the stage for an unparalleled dining experience, blending Miami’s effervescent energy with the sophistication of a classic European brasserie. The revamped menu, meticulously crafted around market-driven ingredients, spotlights a repertoire of lighter fare designed for sharing, echoing the spirit of conviviality and camaraderie that defines Swan’s ethos.

Pumpkin Ravioli

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Priscilla Haisley and Elizabeth Cinquini

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Among the culinary delights showcased at the Haute Leaders Dinner were an array of seafood-centric small plates, including the refreshing little gem caesar and the savory hamachi sashimi. These appetizers served as a prelude to the main attractions, which included the delectable lemon garlic chicken, the indulgent blueberry filet, and the flavorful pumpkin ravioli, all thoughtfully prepared to tantalize the taste buds of discerning diners.

Priscilla Haisley, Bianca Guevara, Tadia Silva, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Marin Malin and guest of Marin Malin

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The dinner, served family-style to encourage conviviality and connection, featured an impressive guest list comprising luminaries from Haute Beauty, Haute Residence, Haute Design, and Haute Lawyer networks. Among the attendees were Marin Milan, Miguel Rodriguez, and Andrea Rodriguez, along with other notable personalities who contributed to the evening’s dynamic atmosphere.

Deb Wysocki, Seth Semilof, and Melissa Barragan

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

The carefully curated menu reflected Swan’s commitment to culinary excellence while embracing the diverse palates of Miami’s cosmopolitan clientele. Each dish served as a testament to the restaurant’s unwavering dedication to innovation and quality, elevating Miami’s dining scene to new heights of sophistication and allure.

Group Cheers

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Swan Cocktail

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

As the evening drew to a close, guests indulged in the sinfully delicious chocolate hazelnut profiteroles, a fitting conclusion to an unforgettable evening. The Haute Leaders Dinner at Swan was not just a celebration of gastronomy but also a testament to the power of connection and collaboration, fostering relationships and igniting inspiration among Miami’s haute leaders.

Swan Miami

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

Elizabeth Cinquini, April Donelson, and Deb Wysocki

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Romain Maurice

