Unshakable Builders Inc. Crafts Dreams Into Concrete Realities

Unshakable Builders, Inc., founded in 2009 and located in Eastern North Carolina, is a leading regional general contractor known for its commitment to custom work and client satisfaction, making it one of the best in the region.

The hallmark of Unshakable Builders’ recent endeavors is the completion of the largest house in Big County history – a sprawling 18,000-square-foot home in Greenville, North Carolina. The mammoth project, spanning two years, reached its culmination in September last year. Founder Dewitt Newkirk believes in and truly commits to “From concept to creation, it starts with a solid foundation.” This philosophy is not merely a construction principle but a guiding principle for Unshakable Builders in every project they undertake.

Photo Credit: Dewitt Newkirk

The intricacies of building the largest house involved a meticulous two-year process, underscoring the company’s dedication to perfection. The commitment to exceeding expectations is evident, not just in the result but in the journey itself. Unshakable Builders navigated challenges, applied innovative solutions, and honed their craft to create a masterpiece that now stands as a testament to their expertise.

On the other hand, another house was built in Greenville. When it comes to personalization, Unshakable Builders takes it to another level. They use modern design, which makes each home a masterpiece that is customized to the client’s exact specifications. They provide breathtaking picturesque homes to their clients. This beguiling home, with its 1500 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, along with a half-acre lot, is the perfect haven for its client. The company also offers a 10-year Quality Builders Warranty, backed by Liberty Mutual, to the country’s top builders for discerning home buyers.

Unshakable Builders, Inc. not only specializes in large projects but also offers high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail for smaller homes. The company seamlessly incorporates features from their larger homes into more modest dwellings, such as interior finishes and cabinetry designs.

The journey began with renovating small, aging homes, infusing them with the same concepts that define their larger counterparts. Progressing from renovations, Unshakable Builders embarked on constructing smaller starter homes – upscale, attainable, and boasting the same high-end features found in their more extensive projects. Their goal is to create homes that exude class and sophistication, appealing to a broad spectrum of buyers.

Dewitt Newkirk, the founder of Unshakable Builders, Inc., shares insights into his profound passion for building. For him, it transcends monetary gains, “The way I build and work around my projects isn’t about money; of course, you need to meet your means and ends. But I don’t build just for that. I’m building to see people happy when they go home. A place where they can comfortably raise a family. Buying a house is a long-term investment. It’s a big investment in people’s lives, and that will not be taken lightly. It’s more along the lines of this as a craftsmanship that I love to do.”

Dewitt Newkirk remains deeply involved in the craftsmanship, often found on construction sites engaging with builders. His unwavering dedication to the craft is evident as he tirelessly communicates with the team, emphasizing that his role goes beyond ownership as he actively contributes to the realization of each project.

Having grown up in the industry, Dewitt Newkirk’s dream of becoming a contractor has evolved into a reality. His passion for building, rooted in creating spaces for growth and community, resonates through Unshakable Builders, Inc. As they stand at the intersection of grand projects and smaller, more intimate homes, the company continues to embody the mantra: dream it, plan it, build it.

