Haute Cuisine, Haute Scene | March 7, 2024

Major Food Group Unveils ‘American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH’ for Miami Race Week 2024

Esly Davis
By Esly Davis

Major Food Group (MFG) is gearing up to host the third edition of ‘American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH,’ an exclusive culinary and entertainment spectacle set against the backdrop of Miami Race Week from May 2 to 5, 2024. Under the leadership of Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, MFG aims to bring a fresh perspective to this annual affair.

Kate Bock, Mario Carbone, Kevin Love at American Express Presents Carbone Beach.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Known for its global dining experiences, MFG promises a refined twist to this year’s CARBONE BEACH event. Starting at 7:30 p.m. each evening, the four-night affair will begin with a bespoke cocktail hour, setting the stage for a meticulously curated seated dinner by Chef Mario Carbone. Alongside the signature CARBONE dishes, guests can expect new menu additions, live performances, and a touch of Italian flair, all presented in an updated setting.

David Beckham, Maverick Carter, James Corden, Lebron James at American Express Presents Carbone Beach 2022.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Building on the success of past events, which featured performances by iconic artists and drew a star-studded crowd, this year’s CARBONE BEACH will continue the tradition of delivering exceptional entertainment. Surprise performances are in store, ensuring an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Kygo and Travis Kelce at American Express Presents Carbone Beach.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Exclusive early access to tickets and tables opens on March 5, 2024, for American Express Platinum Card® and Centurion® Card Members via CarboneBeach.com. On March 7, 2024, the general public can join in, securing their spot for an extraordinary night. Tables accommodating 8 to 14 guests can be reserved through the website.

Diana Ross performs at American Express Presents Carbone Beach.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye

Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Founder of Major Food Group, notes, “‘American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH’ 2024 promises to be a spectacular celebration, offering guests an unmatched experience.”

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union at American Express Presents Carbone Beach.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Bess Spaeth, Senior Vice President of Proprietary Product Management and Loyalty Programs at American Express, adds, “With an iconic menu, live entertainment, and surprises, this is an evening you won’t want to miss.”

Rich Torrisi, Jeff Zalaznick and Mario Carbone attend American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH.

Photo Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

With locations across the globe, CARBONE has earned acclaim as a premier Italian dining destination. CARBONE Miami, a favorite among locals and visitors, is set to host this extravagant affair during Miami Race Week 2024. For further information and updates, visit Majorfood.com or contact Carbonebeach@majorfood.com. Join us for an extraordinary celebration at ‘American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH’ – where culinary excellence meets entertainment.

