Breaking Barriers: A CEO’s Triumph In Tech And Empowerment

Photo Credit: Saima Ali

The story of Revsoft Global begins with one American-Pakistani woman. As a single mother who faced adversity, Saima Ali worked to carve her own path in the world. With a strong desire to educate herself and a bold determination to pursue her career expectations, she chose to take the road less traveled. Years later, Ali not only graduated from an Ivy League University but built a thriving career while raising three beautiful and talented children.

Saima Ali, the Founder and CEO of Revsoft, along with her daughters Maha Syed (COO) and Isra Syed (CMO), knew they wanted to give back to their community. She was born in Pakistan but has lived most of her life in the US and raised her children there. Even though RevSoft is headquartered in NC, Ali and her children especially wanted to work with the women of Pakistan, who make up only 20% of the country’s workforce.

They chose Pakistan as their first incubation country not only because Saima felt she owed it to her roots but because 65% of the population is the youth, with a high number of 35,000 graduates yearly. Pakistan, as Revsoft’s first incubation country, is an opportunity to educate, train, and employ over 120 million women.

As a women-owned IT sourcing company, Revsoft aims to support every aspect a business could need. From data analytics and business intelligence to software development and artificial intelligence, every IT solution is under a single roof. At Revsoft, their goal is not only to make the process of running your business smoother but also to breathe life into your vision while reducing costs and increasing profits.

“At RevSoft Global, we are not only dedicated to delivering impeccable tech solutions but are also steadfast in our resolve to magnify the brilliant tech potential in Pakistan, especially among women,” they say. “Together with [our] resilient team at RevSoft, our ethos centers around transcending tech norms, creating path-breaking solutions that are not just innovative but sustainable.”

What sets Revsoft’s unique selling position apart from competitors is its dual commitment to IT solutions and unwavering dedication to empowering women in Pakistan. Unlike some of their competitors, Revsoft seamlessly integrates world-class education for the underprivileged women and girls of Pakistan with pioneering drop placement initiatives, which helps foster economic independence. Their goal is to stand proudly as a beacon of empowerment—or, as they say, “[to] shine a light on those without lanterns.”

As a custom software development company, Revsoft Global aims to provide opportunities for those who would not normally have them while helping your business be the best it can be. Their services include everything a business could potentially need. From website and mobile app developments to customer software development and solutions, extended and virtual reality, staff augmentation, IT consultancy, and UX design, Revsoft strives to help business owners break down barriers while providing world-class service to their clients.

Revsoft values and trusts customer centricity, ensuring that you have access to 24/7 service and support with their smooth communication channels. To ensure cultural synergy between its incubation employees in Pakistan and its global employers, Revsoft immerses its hires in cross-cultural competence development programs. It also puts its employees through rigorous in-house learning and development programs to equip them to handle your technical needs.

As one of the most populous nations in the world, Pakistani people often possess limited resources to attain their ambitions. This is why even those who spend time and money pursuing an IT education find a lack of direction and modernization. Representing such a small part of the workforce, this struggle is even more pronounced for women.

As a women-owned IT sourcing company, Revsoft aims not only to empower women in its first incubation country of Pakistan but also to transform them into IT experts. Their commitment to launching strategic initiatives to promote female entrepreneurship extends beyond their business, which includes microfinancing for smaller-scape female entrepreneurs. With 10% of Revsoft’s revenue going to empowering women, they continue to champion female empowerment not only to create a more inclusive and equitable society but also to help women advance their futures and achieve their dreams in the field of IT.

Written in partnership with Tom White