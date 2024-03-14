Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

PHARRELL WILLIAMS’ SPRING-SUMMER 2024 DEBUT COLLECTION AS LOUIS VUITTON MEN’S CREATIVE DIRECTOR HAS HIT STORES AND, FOR THE OCCASION, THE MAISON IS GOING BIG WITH GLOBAL, IMMERSIVE STORE CONCEPTS AND ACTIVATIONS.

ON THE ROAD

When Pharrell Williams was appointed creative director after Virgil Abloh, the fashion industry knew he would have large shoes to fill. But if anyone could do it, it would be Williams. With three Louis Vuitton Men’s collections now under his belt, Williams has established a clear vision for the brand. Just like Abloh, he is mixing different cultures and traditions with the original Vuitton spirit while dipping into the brand’s incredible archives and history to create contemporary masterpieces — the Pharrell way, of course.

Williams’ first collection — for Spring-Summer 2024 — was a key moment for the Maison. He transformed the brand’s LV initials to introduce “LVERS,” a state of mind founded in warmth, well-being, and welcomeness that became the collection’s motto, and is set to define Williams as creative director. The designer shut down the iconic Pont Neuf in Paris on a June summer night last year to release Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2024 Men’s Collection, attracting a global crowd. With the collection now hitting stores, the brand has unveiled a unique global retail experience with a series of captivating store concepts and activations.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Spanning over 50 locations worldwide over the next few months, the installations embody the evolution of Williams’ vision and are all inspired by the “LVERS” philosophy that celebrates Louis Vuitton as a diverse global community united by a shared love for creativity and craftsmanship. From London to New York, the brand is introducing pop-ins, pop-ups, “residencies,” and special events featuring DJs and more. Raising the bar higher, guests who visit the spaces will also receive limited-edition carrier bags with every purchase, adorned with the collection’s pixelated “Damoflage” motif and “LVERS” logo.

Expect to see stores and temporary spaces across the globe embody the expressions of the golden Damier checkers. They will pay homage to the architecture of each location and welcome two concepts around the idea of the sun being a universal source of opportunity and energy. From miniatures to on-screen life-sized holograms, guests will be immersed in a world of proportions and perspectives.

FROM LONDON & PARIS…

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

In London, Selfridges has undergone a striking transformation as it welcomes a takeover of 16 windows dedicated to Williams’ thought-provoking question: “What will you do when the sun shines on you?” The Louis Vuitton “LVERS” experience at Selfridges introduces a reimagined Pont Neuf bridge constructed from 3D cubes, artfully echoing the “Damoflage” pattern. Mannequins dressed in show-stopping looks grace the floor, which is adorned with golden “Damier” checkers, effectively transporting visitors to the iconic Pont Neuf.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Meanwhile, the Louis Vuitton Champs-Élysées residency, dubbed “Ephemère,” stands as another exceptional testament to the Pharrell phenom, immersing guests in the wonderful world of Vuitton from the moment they step in, with the entrance encircled in golden “Damier” pixels mimicking the rays of the sun. With interactive experiences and a dedicated “dandy club” celebrating the collection’s devotion to dandy dressing, the space immerses guests in a world where fashion meets art. And in true Parisian fashion, the residency is home to a secret Speedy Room for clients to discover Williams’ new release of the Maison’s iconic bag.

…TO NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Stateside, Louis Vuitton welcomes two ephemeral boutiques in SoHo, New York, and West Hollywood, Los Angeles. In the heart of SoHo, you’ll find an exclusive pop-up store with two distinct storefronts. Inside, it showcases the entire Louis Vuitton Men’s universe, offering a curated assortment inclusive of accessories, jewelry, leather goods, luggage, ready-to-wear, shoes, and trunks from Williams’ debut collection. Open now through mid-March, and with a second drop on February 8, this pop-up store serves as the exclusive East Coast destination for the Men’s Spring/ Summer 2024 collection. The space draws inspiration from the inaugural Pont Neuf show, featuring opulent interiors adorned with shimmering gold accents, Parisian-style streetlamps, and architectural details reminiscent of the historic bridge. A checkered floor pays homage to the Maison’s classic 19th-century “Damier” pattern. A second location — accessible by appointment only — offers a one-of-a-kind experience, where a miniaturized Paris conceals a secret room displaying brilliantly colored leather Speedy bags.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Similar to SoHo, West Hollywood will also be home to a brand-new pop-up haven that will host two different drops before unveiling the complete Louis Vuitton Men’s collections in mid-March. For an exclusive touch, the pop-up features a hidden room concealed behind a colossal bookcase accessible only through the pull of the correct volume, and showcases the same Speedy bags as in New York, this time seemingly suspended in the darkness and illuminated by spotlights. The pop-up presents bespoke pieces like the Palace slipper and the Footprint low boot, curated specifically for the space.

THE SPEEDY WORLD TOUR

There’s no doubt the focal point of Williams’ debut collection is the reintroduction of the Speedy bag — and it’s now the hero of these new ephemeral spaces. A brief history: the Speedy, originally conceived by Gaston-Louis Vuitton in 1930 as the “Express,” paying homage to the era’s fascination with speed and automobiles, has a storied history of evolution. In 1959, it underwent a transformative journey when introduced in a supple Monogram canvas, solidifying its status as a must-have fashion accessory. With the addition of a safety lock, the travel bag seamlessly transitioned into the realm of city fashion. However, it was Audrey Hepburn who catapulted the Speedy to “It” bag fame in 1965, personally requesting a smaller version to suit her petite frame. Since then, the Speedy has remained a timeless Louis Vuitton signature, continuously reimagined by various creatives.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Williams has breathed new life into the Speedy, infusing it with the spirit of lower Manhattan’s Canal Street. Offered in a vibrant primary color palette, the Speedy is bound to become (again) the ‘It’ bag to have.