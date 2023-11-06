More Than Your Looks: Dr. Tim Yu’s Airway-Focused Orthodontics

In the realm of orthodontics, Dr. Tim Yu stands as a beacon of innovative and holistic dental care. At Face Focused Orthodontics, located in the beautiful Agoura Hills, California, Dr. Yu has redefined the landscape of orthodontic practice by placing a strong emphasis on the foundational aspect of health – proper breathing. Not only does he strive to craft dazzling smiles for his patients, but he also ensures that their airway health is significantly improved in the process.

Dr. Yu’s approach revolves around the profound understanding that breathing correctly is pivotal for dental, mental, and physical well-being. This approach has not only earned Face Focused Orthodontics a stellar reputation but has also been acknowledged as a pioneer in the influential New York Times Bestseller book “Breathe,” solidifying the practice’s dedication to enhancing airway health.

At Face Focused Orthodontics, patients are provided with a standard of care that goes above and beyond expectations. Dr. Yu and his team employ advanced techniques and state-of-the-art machinery to streamline procedures, ensuring that each patient receives highly individualized care. This commitment to customization leads to results that speak for themselves – radiant smiles that reflect the personalized attention and expertise delivered by Dr. Yu and his team.

Dr. Yu’s passion for excellence is palpable in every aspect of Face Focused Orthodontics. He is not merely an orthodontist; he is a health advocate who truly understands the interconnectedness of oral health, airway health, and overall wellness. Through his innovative and holistic approach, Dr. Yu brings smiles to life, enriching the lives of his patients and empowering them to breathe easier and live better.

Dr. Tim Yu’s vision and dedication to airway health as the cornerstone of dental care set him apart in the field of orthodontics. Treatments for airway health require a multidisciplinary approach, and Dr. Yu always works with the best providers so that patients have the most effective outcome possible. His ability to merge advanced techniques with personalized attention ensures that every patient at Face Focused Orthodontics receives the best care possible, leaving with a beautiful smile and improved overall health.

Written in partnership with Shannon Sparks