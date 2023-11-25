From the quiet luxury of Aman New York to the whimsical vibe of Los Angeles’ Hotel Per La, here are our haute picks for the hottest new hotels in America. But who made the cut?

AMAN NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Aman New York

Aman New York is one of those rare properties; the one that comes along once in a blue moon and makes such a significant impact that it has all of the world — never mind all of Manhattan — abuzz. The Jean-Michel Gathy-designed property is nothing less than an oasis in the city, so quietly luxurious that it’s very nearly like not being in New York at all. Yet, here it is: smack dab in the center, on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, two blocks away from Central Park, close to Broadway, Rockefeller Center, and more. Its 83 suites are among the largest in the city and inspired by the airy architecture of Aman’s properties in Southeast Asia. All suites offer a functioning fireplace and massive, opulent bathrooms with oval soaking tubs, marble rain showers, and double vanities. There’s so much to love here, from the personalized check-in processes and a house car — rare for New York — to a gratis minibar of decadent treats (excluding alcohol) and daily scheduled wellness activities. Speaking of which, its Aman Spa is a spot where relaxation is almost a prerequisite, with offerings meant to detox, ground, and energize. Dining outlets follow suit: the convivial Italian restaurant Arva, Japanese eatery Nama, and year-round outdoor Garden Terrace all offer breathtaking views of the Big Apple (the subterranean Jazz Club intentionally does not). The hotel now offers even more: a partnership with Leica provides options for a personal photoshoot; a session with a renowned fashion photographer and model gives an in-depth look at the industry; and a three-day workshop helps guests master portrait photography with renowned celebrity photographer Mark Mann. Also available are experiences with artists for one-on-one sit-down sessions, art historian guided city tours, and more. It’s the personalized touches that make this so magical — because where else would one expect to receive a hand-drawn, personalized art card after a special meal?

730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS



Photo Credit: Rockwell Group

The opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is easily the biggest of the year, and I do mean in every way: scope, size, prestige, and fanfare. The hotel, which makes its debut this month on December 13, is a 67-story affair residing on nearly 25 acres of land at the end of the Las Vegas Strip with 3,644 luxury rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. It features designs and collaborations with some of the best players in the game: Carlos Zapata Studio, David Collins Studio, Rockwell Group, Lissoni & Partners, Jeff Leatham, Lifescapes, and Jeffrey Beers International, among others. The rooms and suites, as designed by an in-house team led by Fontainebleau Development’s John Rawlins, evoke an understated, timeless elegance in a color palette of blue and silver water tones with dashes of coral-pink, accented by mercury-glass mirrors and brass details. Silver-grey wood veneer, silver-leaf details, pearlescent shagreen inlaid surfaces, and Arabescato marble define the case-goods and other hard surfaces, while custom brass bowtie-shaped drawer-pulls represent both exquisite attention to detail and a nod to Fontainebleau’s history. The rooms also feature custom carpeting in a linear, Art Deco pattern of dove-grey and shades of blue that establish a geometric foundation for the assorted curvaceous furniture selections that rest upon it. As opulent as the rooms are, it’s the sheer scale of the F&B concepts that blow my mind: there will be 36 first-to-market restaurants and bars, which will open this year and continue to roll out through 2024. They include efforts by chefs such as Gabriela Cámara, Evan Funke, and Josh Capon, and restaurateurs inclusive of David Rodolitz, Alan Yau, and David Grutman, who will be debuting the Sin City versions of his Miami staples Komodo and Papi Steak. As if this wasn’t enough, there is a 14,000-square-foot fitness center and 55,000-square-foot spa with 44 treatment rooms, a purifying salt cave, healing infrared sauna and invigorating event sauna, his & hers hydrotherapy lounges, as well as a co-ed sensory room with communal healing waters. Additional resort amenities will include a 96,500-square-foot luxury boutique retail district on the first two levels of the resort, a six-acre pool district, the LIV nightlife experience, and the forthcoming LIV BEACH daylife experience.

2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109

HOTEL PER LA

Photo Credit: The Ingalls

Los Angeles has been having a bit of a hotel renaissance in recent years, and this is apparent in Hotel Per La, the latest five-star stay to open downtown. As with many things in the area, what’s old has become new again. The hotel is housed in the former Giannini Place building, originally built in 1922 as the headquarters of the Bank of Italy. Reimagined by HN Capital Partners and Sage Hospitality Group, the property features 241 rooms and suites, as well as grand public spaces for guests and locals alike. The hotel includes 10,000 square feet of event space and an array of dining options such as Ristorante Per L’Ora, an upscale Italian restaurant; Café Ora, a daytime café; and Bar Clara, a rooftop bar offering poolside drinks and dramatic views of the LA skyline. “Per La” — “for the” in Italian — is a nod to the building’s Italian beginnings: its founder, Amadeo Pietro Giannini, believed in the dignity and abilities of those commonly overlooked, and as such, “Per La” means “for Los Angeles, and people like you.” Today, the 12-story property retains the building’s signature neoclassical architectural features. Doric columns, ornate gold and blue ceilings, and marble floors meet modern touches like airy linens, amorphic lighting, and pops of colors. The rooms are just as exquisite. They feature European white oakwood floors and Persian rugs in vibrant colors alongside 4,000 vintage art pieces, original photographs, and illustrations from commissioned artists. The marble writing desks with settees and European-style bathrooms with Terrazzo floored walk-in showers or freestanding pedestal bathtubs complete the spaces. The addition of a heated rooftop pool makes this one to beat.

649 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

HÔTEL SWEXAN

Photo Credit: Hotel Swexan

The new crowning jewel of Dallas’ 19-block Harwood District is Hôtel Swexan, a 134-room boutique concept that charmingly fuses the family-owned property’s Swiss heritage with quintessential Texan hospitality. It is, indeed, where its rather unique name comes from, “Swexan” meaning “Swiss meets Texan.” The hotel has a serious pedigree as well: it’s located in a 22-story modern tower designed by world-renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, who was not only recognized as one of Time magazine’s most influential people of 2021, but who is responsible for the Tokyo Olympic stadium, the new Rolex Building in Harwood District, and the LVMH headquarters in Japan. The mirrored structure exemplifies Kuma’s philosophy that buildings should enrich the connection between their architecture and the environment they’re in. And in the case of Hôtel Swexan, the interiors mirror the exterior, with art and design elements inspired by exploration and adventure drawing cues from various global cities inclusive of 100 different types of natural stones and woods and decorations of antique fireplace mantels from the 19th and 20th centuries. One of the hotel’s hallmark features is that every bathroom is one-of-a-kind, covered with different wallpapers, lighting, sink fixtures, floors, and tiling. There are also eight unique suites, five dining and drinking concepts, a private social club, and an expansive rooftop pool with panoramic views of the Dallas skyline.

2575 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX 75201

ST. REGIS CHICAGO

Photo Credit: St. Regis Chicago

The newly opened St. Regis Chicago has a pretty impressive pedigree: the 101-story tower is the tallest building in the world designed by a female architect, and who wouldn’t be here for that? Beyond this unique selling point, its design is very creative, featuring a distinctive design made of an interconnected series of stacked, frustum-shaped towers that extend to various heights. The building’s crystalline form nods to the facets of a shimmering gem, with a gradient of green-blue glass inspired by nature, meant to be a reflection of the colors of Lake Michigan and the Chicago River. Its 159 guestrooms and 33 suites, all designed by Gensler in a curated palette of natural stone and wood, follow suit on the nature front. In contrast, the hotel’s common spaces, spa, and Presidential Suite, designed by KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group, are decorated in metallic materials and colors such as copper and rust. Interwoven, geometric details and angular lines nod to the Great Chicago Fire as well as the city’s geographic interconnectivity of waterways, buildings, and green spaces. These modern elements are found throughout the hotel, from the fitness center, which overlooks the Chicago River and Navy Pier, to the palatial, heated indoor pool that offers stunning views of the city and Lake Michigan. Add in fabulous Japanese cuisine from the likes of chef Hisanobu Osaka, desserts courtesy of pastry chef Juan Gutierrez—winner of Netflix’s School of Chocolate — and a soon-to-openTuscan steakhouse in Tre Dita, the first venture outside of Los Angeles for award-winning chef Evan Funke; an amazing spa; and signature St. Regis experiences, including afternoon tea, evening champagne sabering, and butler service, and the St. Regis may very well become your new Chi-town go-to.

401 E Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601

HALL ARTS HOTEL

Photo Credit: HALL Arts Hotel

HALL Arts Hotel is the first hotel in the Dallas Arts District — the largest contiguous arts district in the country — and one with a prestigous wine pedigree to boot in that the property was developed by Craig and Kathryn Hall, the co-owners of Napa Valley’s award-winning HALL Wines. Designed by HKS Architects with interiors by Bentel & Bentel, the 11-story property flaunts a sleek, contemporary glass and steel jewel box design for its 183 guest rooms and 19 Arts District-inspired suites — each of which is named in tribute to cultural venues and performances that embody the area. It features a rooftop pool, a robust contemporary art collection, and Ellie’s, a sophisticated and locally beloved eatery with a lounge and terrace area.The restaurant not only uses sustainable, farm-to-table fare, but it also has a robust wine program representative of its owners. Art is a big focus here as well, and as such, the property offers its own art tour, alongside other offerings such as a 2,900-square-foot fitness studio with Matrix equipment and Pelotons; complimentary bikes; and homey touches such as HALL branded dog amenities and in-room watercolor kits to further enhance the stay.

1717 Leonard St, Dallas, TX 75201

THOMPSON HOUSTON

Photo Credit: Thompson Houston

Set in a soaring 36-story skyscraper, Thompson Houston is the city’s newest and most fashionable landmark. It suits the city to a “T,” housed as such in a refined, mid-century modern building with a glass-and-steel facade. The hotel’s coveted location in verdant Buffalo Bayou Park centers the property as a true oasis within the city, a 160-acre green space adjacent to downtown Houston overflowing with diverse flora that is delightfully close to Montrose, the city’s artistic hub. The 172 guestrooms, 34 of which are suites, play to its strengths, showcasing glorious views of the H-Town skyline and Buffalo Bayou Park from floor-to-ceiling windows. Each room is fresh and modern, paying homage to the hotel’s natural surroundings through a synthesis of earthy colors, organic materials, and hardwood flooring. The attention to detail here is as excellent as the views: from an unparalleled honor bar stocked with delicious local goodies to the spa-grade plush robes and professional-grade Tivoli audio systems, every detail is designed to make guests feel like true VIPs. That each room is decked out with a custom en-suite bathroom featuring luxury-grade stone wall treatments, rose-gold and bronze fixtures, and D.S. & Durga bath and body products only furthers this point. All guests are also treated to one of Houston’s largest pool decks — an astonishing acre in size — with a laid-back café, private cabanas, as well as a peerless infinity pool with unobstructed downtown views. A private heliport provides the ultimate way to make an entrance for even the most discerning of guests.

1717 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

1 HOTEL NASHVILLE

Photo Credit: Frawley

1 Hotels, the sustainable luxury lifestyle brand founded by hospitality visionary Barry Sternlicht, has opened its first eco-focused property in Music City, and this LEED-certified hotel has really struck a chord with residents and visitors alike. A verdant ivy-covered facade and native landscaping evoke nearby natural attractions, from the bustle of the Cumberland River to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Natchez Trace, while still being a stone’s throw from the beating heart of Nashville and within walking distance of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Here, there are 215 rooms, including 61 suites, all of which feature rough-hewn poster beds and workbench-like vanities. Reclaimed wood-paneled walls are surrounded by the extensive use of organic and natural materials in the rooms, suites and other public areas. Sustainability-themed touchpoints include wooden room keys, an in-room water filtration system, tumblers and carafes made from recycled wine bottles, smart thermostats, and the 1 Less Thing year-round program that enables guests to leave behind gently used clothing items for 1 Hotel to donate to local organizations in need. The hotel also features three distinct dining concepts that reflect a commitment to simplicity, luxury, and sustainability. 1 Kitchen Nashville features farm-to-table cuisine from culinary director and Top Chef alum Chris Crary; Harriet’s Rooftop makes use of sustainable ingredients for a slew of cocktails, mocktails, and Asian-inspired bites; and Neighbors, a laid-back all-day café. All of them implement a TRUE zero waste program, which encourages a more sustainable resource management across the property. Health and wellness are priorities here as well, with in-room yoga mats, as well as a Bamford Wellness Spa and an Anatomy fitness and yoga studio, both inspired by 1 Hotels’ mission to foster a closer relationship between people and nature.

710 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN 37203

PENDRY WASHINGTON DC – THE WHARF

Photo Credit: Pendry Hotels

Washington, D.C. has become an even trendier destination these days with the emergence of a Pendry hotel. Pendry Washington DC – The Wharf, the seventh in the brand’s portfolio, is in a prime position on the Potomac River, along the iconic mile-long waterfront playground destination known as The Wharf. Designed by ODA with interiors by DesignAgency, this haute hotel has a timeless, European-inspired grandeur while still drawing inspiration from the iconic colonnades and limestone buildings the capital is known for. Its overall aesthetic is grounded by old-world flooring, metal detailing, and plush textiles, offset by light colors and a cozy, almost homey feel that is best presented in its top accommodation: the 1,852-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom Pendry Suite. And, as with all Pendry properties, dining is a special affair. The hotel is home to three signature dining and bar concepts, inclusive of Moonraker, a rooftop restaurant and bar; Flora Flora, a Latin American-inspired brunch spott; and Bar Pendry, an intimate, richly designed space drenched in moody blue and crimson hues. It’s fully rounded by a curated modern art collection, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and the signature Spa Pendry.

655 Water St SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

NOBU HOTEL ATLANTA

Photo Credit: Nobu Hotel Atlanta

When it comes to unparalleled quiet luxury, no one does it better than Nobu Matsuhisa and his business partners, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper. As such, their Nobu Hotel Atlanta, located in the Phipps Plaza’s luxury retail development within the prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, is as excellent as can be expected. Atlanta, Georgia’s capital, is known as the “city in a forest” because of its exceptionally lush canopy of trees such as magnolias, dogwoods, Southern pines, and oaks, which cover much of the city. The designers at Rockwell Group took inspiration from this verdant landscape as well as Japanese arts and crafts to create a design that echoes the ethos of Matsuhisa’s signature, world-renowned Japanese cuisine. This means a property of 152 thoughtfully curated guest rooms — including 27 suites — that feature Japanese inspired décor, the largest of which is the Nobu Villa at 2,200 square feet of space. The most unique plae to stay is the 825-square-foot Porsche suite, a collaboration with the luxury auto brand whose US headquarters are in Atlanta. Here, guests will find best-in-class amenities consistent with Nobu’s signature style but customized for the Porsche minded-lifestyle inclusive of one-of-a-kind art pieces that pepper the spacious living area; sleek, Porsche-inspired décor; exclusive memorabilia that celebrates some of the brand’s key moments; and a selection of coffee table books that provide guests with an inside look into the notable brand. There’s also a Porsche house car available for guests — a Taycan — and the utterly cool Porsche experience, which includes a two-night stay in the Porsche Icon Suite, dinner for two at Nobu Atlanta, a Nobu champagne bottle in-room, a personalized Porsche robe to take home, and an omakase tasting for two. The hotel also features a Nobu restaurant of course, as well as a saltwater pool and 24-hour fitness center.

3520 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326

THE LOREN AT LADY BIRD LAKE

Photo Credit: The Loren Hotels

The Loren at Lady Bird Lake is our favorite spot to stay and play in Austin. The property has a lot to offer: gorgeous views of both the city and titled Lady Bird Lake from floor-to-ceiling windows, loads of greenery, impeccable interiors in all 108 rooms, and close proximity to the city’s downtown, while being just far enough away to breathe easy. Austin is an exciting place to be, and guests will want to venture out eventually, but The Loren doesn’t make it easy. The rooms feature walk-in spa showers, while the best accommodations — The Loren Suite and Premier Suite — feature balconies with views of choice, from Lady Bird Lake and downtown Austin to Texas Hill Country. Moving along, make sure to check out the 5,000 square-foot milk + honey spa, which offers a full range of all-natural spa and medspa treatments. There’s also a rooftop terrace and infinity pool as well as Nido, which offers fabulous European-American-style fare and some of the most breathtaking views of the city one can hope to see.

1211 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704

HOTEL BARRIERE FOUQUET’S NEW YORK

Bar Titsou at Fouquets New YorkPhoto Credit: Mathieu Salvaing

Blending Parisian panache with Tribeca cool, Hotel Barriere Fouquet’s New York delivers big on sophistication, beauty, and luxury. That the 97-room, eight-story, three-block property has been created as an Art Deco wonderland by world-renowned designer Martin Brudnizki — who’s known for his achingly opulent, hedonistic touch — should say it all. The hotel’s interiors delicately dance between the modern industrialism of Tribeca and the elegant classicism of Paris and the Barriere brand in feminine shades of lavender, shot through with touches of green and cream. The Paris-meets-New York vibe is also highlighted in the custom wallpaper lining the guest rooms, a lavender Toile de Jouy printed with scenes from Tribeca — women carrying Birkin bags; a pigeon clutching a croissant in its beak, and more. The stunning hotel also uniquely houses Fouquet’s, the first New York City restaurant by Pierre Gagnaire, owner of six Michelin starred restaurants worldwide, as well as Par Ici Café, a gorgeous, vegetable-focused eatery located inside a stunning enclosed glass courtyard and decorated with woven cane tables, bistro chairs and potted palms. This stunner also houses a secret speakeasy, the Cannes Cinema, a private screening room which sparkles with a gold-leaf ceiling, upholstered walls, a green Art Deco–patterned carpet, an plush seating in shades of gold and green; as well as Spa Diane Barriere, named for Diane Barriere-Desseigne, chairman of Groupe Barriere until her passing in 2001; a sauna; hammam; pool; and a DOGPOUND fitness center.

456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

AND ONE RENOVATION…

MAYFAIR HOUSE HOTEL & GARDEN

Photo Credit: Kevin Cohen – Outsmart Labs

The Mayfair House Hotel & Garden isn’t a new hotel per se, but this Coconut Grove original just completed a massive remodel two years in the making, debuting a brand-new name to boot — it was known as the Mayfair Hotel & Spa. The transformation of this five-star boutique hotel includes an array of newly developed concepts, including a change of culinary and cocktail recipes at Mayfair Grill, the Fountain Bar, and Sipsip Calypso Rum Bar. The place features fully renovated guest rooms and curated art from local and international artists inclusive of glass pieces by Verre Eglomise artist Jane Richardson Mack, a lobby installation by Miami multimedia artist Michele Oka Doner, and a hand-painted wall mural by Bahamian artist Angelika Wallace-Whitfield. Additional art by Ryan Humphrey, Lee Clarke, Shauna Lan La, and photographer Anita Calero are highlighted in the guest rooms. Architect Kenneth Treister’s framework is still very much intact, but the hotel’s interiors have been updated to resemble small private homes, complete with terraces, as well as living, dining, and sleeping areas courtesy of New York-based interior design studio Goodrich. Guest rooms offer thoughtful luxuries, including carved wooden headboards, deep standalone bathtubs, private walled gardens, and outdoor showers. As a tribute to the neighborhood’s inherent freedom of expression, each room at Mayfair House Hotel & Garden is unique, promising guests a new experience each time they visit. Impressively the same with each visit, however, is the hotel’s vibrant and sun-filled courtyard and garden, filled with lush plantings, cascading fountains, beautiful pools, fanciful copper lighting, and sculptural architectural details that make for a stunning, secret garden-like touch.

3000 Florida Avenue, Miami, FL 33133