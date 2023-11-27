HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | November 27, 2023

American Group Travel Awards Gala: A Star-Studded Affair To Celebrate HotelPlanner’s 20th Anniversary & HipHop50

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | November 27, 2023
Haute Living
By Haute Living
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr., Recording Artist and World Hospitality Award winner Flavor Flav, and WBO Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie at the 2023 American Group Travel Awards hosted by HotelPlanner.

The charity gala hosted by HotelPlanner took place on November 12th at the Boca Raton Resort to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and to celebrate HotelPlanner’s 20th Anniversary and HipHop50.

Grammy Award nominee and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav was honored as the World Hospitality Award winner, with Hip Hop legends Rob Base and Grandmaster Flash performing and a special appearance by Cuba Gooding, Jr.

The American Group Travel Awards (AGTA), hosted by HotelPlanner, took place on November 12 at the iconic Boca Raton Resort to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The gala celebrated HotelPlanner’s 20th Anniversary in the travel & hospitality industry, as well as the 50th Anniversary of the founding of Hip Hop.

This year’s World Hospitality Award winner was given to Grammy Award nominee and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Flavor Flav, who was introduced by Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Gooding also did an impromptu break dance to Hip Hop artist Rob Base, who performed during the dinner.

Other special guests included “The Queen of Versailles” Jackie Siegel; TV host Kavita Channe; media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle; Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell; The Father of Digital Art Lawrence Gartel; WBO Cruiserweight Champion Lawrence Okolie; record producer Paul Oakenfold; former U.S. Senator George LeMieux; and former MSNBC talk show host Dylan Ratigan who was the official Host of the night along with HotelPlanner Co-founder & CEO Tim Hentschel.

Professional photo galleries are available to view and download here and here. VIP interviews from the Red Carpet will be posted on HotelPlanner’s YouTube channel and on its social channels soon.

Honoring the Finest in Group Travel

The American Group Travel Awards (AGTA) recognized organizations and destinations that showcased the very best in group travel & hospitality in 2023. The winners are:

Destination Award Winners

Best Wedding Destination:  Honolulu

Best Destination for Sporting Events: Tampa Bay

Best Destination for Youth Sports: Orlando

Best Destination for Music Festivals: Austin, TX for Austin City Limits & Chicago for Lollapalooza (co-winners)

Best Destination for Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties: Las Vegas

Hotel Industry Award Winners

Best Hotel Brand – Youth Sports Team Travel: Best Western Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Management Company – Groups & Meetings: Hotel Equities

Best Hotel Brand – Groups & Meetings: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Best Hotel Brand – Luxury Meetings & Events: The Ritz-Carlton

Best Hotel Brand – New Group Technology: Hilton Worldwide

“What a sublime evening! This year’s AGTA will go down in HotelPlanner history as our very best and most iconic event, and we’ve hosted a lot of incredible events over the past 20 years. Many thanks to our charity benefactor, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, for all they do. Thank you to Flavor Flav, GrandmasterFlash, Rob Base, and Cuba Gooding, Jr for helping us celebrate HipHop50 in style. Other special guests in attendance, such as Gianno Caldwell, Lawrence Okolie, Jackie Siegel, Paul Oakenfold, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, also made the night a great success. Special thanks to all our amazing Platinum & Gold Sponsors. And congratulations to all our award winners,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO of HotelPlanner.

 Written in partnership with HotelPlanner

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

Latest Story

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

Trending Articles

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

  • The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
    News

    The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

  • Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
    News

    Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

  • Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
    Haute Partners

    Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

  • Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
    Haute Partners

    Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

  • Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence
    News

    Celebrating Five Years Of Cincoro Tequila—A Toast To Excellence

  • Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal
    Haute Partners

    Baden Bower Offers Strategic PR Guidance On B. Riley Financial’s Privatization Proposal

  • Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson At Hudson Club In NYC

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The “Emily In Paris”-Inspired Emily Lillet Royale Blanc

Related Articles

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating
News

Camila Coelho Finds The Freedom In Creating

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami was made for our Haute 100 Miami 2024 cover star Camila Coelho. As the ultimate multi-hyphenate, there’s nothing she can’t do.

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030
Haute Partners

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino Of Centennial Pharmacy Services On Revolutionizing Care For 2030

By Haute Living

Lindsay Dymowski Constantino is leading the way for home-based care and what it means for the future of pharmacy services.

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl
Haute Partners

Lisa Kistermann Is The Latest It-Girl

By Haute Living

An enigmatic combination of charm, beauty and personal style make Lisa Kistermann both approachable and unreachably cool.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black