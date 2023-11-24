The 26th Annual Collaborating For A Cure Gala

Photo Credit: Rupert RamsayThe 26th Annual Collaborating for a Cure Gala, one of New York City’s much-anticipated autumn charity events, was held on Thursday, November 16th, 2023, at Cipriani 55 Wall Street . The annual fundraiser, funded by the Waxman Foundation, supports more than 60 scientists around the world. Additionally, dollars raised this year will help launch the Foundation’s newest initiative – the SWCRF Mission Possible Grants. These highly competitive projects will be focused on improving healthy longevity with less risk of cancer as we age. SWCRF plans to add five to six mission possible grantees to its growing international network in 2024.

“The only way to end cancer as we know it is by working together,” said Dr. Samuel Waxman. “This has been the SWCRF philosophy since its founding nearly 50 years ago. It is why our scientists are required to work with other labs, sometimes across oceans, in order to collaborate and speed up the pace of scientific breakthroughs. And it is why events like this gala are so important.” This year’s event honored artist and humanitarian Ariela Wertheimer, Guido Campello, co-CEO at Journelle, and first CEO of luxury lingerie brand Cosabella & Dr. Sapna Palep, co-CEO at Journelle, Founder of Spring Street Dermatology, Mt. Sinai Clinical Professor, and CBS New York News Anchor, Chris Wragge.

Photo Credit: Rupert Ramsay

Notable attendees included: SWCRF Founder and CEO Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Board Chairman Michael Nierenberg, honorees Ariela Wertheimer, Chris Wragge, Sarah Wragge, Dr. Sapna Palep and Guido Campello, emcee John Elliot, fashion designer Kobi Halperin, Tamir Gilat, Orital Karelic, Bobbie Lloyd, Mark Petraca and Robin Lathrop. Robin Lathrop of ByRobin Event Management and Design produced the event. The Collaborating for a Cure Gala included both a silent and live auction during the night’s festivities, one of the highlights being a seven-day stay at a private villa in Tuscany for 18 guests. There are several additional exclusive items available on CharityBuzz.com/waxman for public participation until Wednesday, November 29th. Known for its history of top-notch live musical guests, this year’s gala was no exception, with a special live performance by Tedeschi Trucks, “Fireside Live”.

Photo Credit: David Nicholas

This past year, SWCRF expanded its International Network on Aging and Cancer Research by launching new collaborative research projects with the Mark Foundation for Cancer Research, the Israel Cancer Research Fund, and Albert Einstein Medical College. Events such as the gala and other fundraisers like the Hamptons Happening and Waxman Luncheon make this crucial funding possible.

Photo Credit: Rupert Ramsay