Great Jones Distilling Co., Manhattan’s only premier whiskey distillery since Prohibition, pays homage to the iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with a captivating art-infused experience on Great Jones Street. To mark the collaboration, Great Jones Distilling Co. has released three exclusive whiskey bottles adorned with Basquiat’s artwork, opened a Basquiat-themed tasting room, “Basquiat’s New York,” and launched a bespoke pop-up bar, “The Basquiat Bar.” Additionally, a curated collection of art-inspired merchandise will be available to complete this artistic celebration.

The Great Jones speakeasy, once home to its seasonal Whiskey Wonderland, has been transformed into “The Basquiat Bar,” which opened its doors on August 3rd. Honoring Basquiat’s New York and the iconic Mudd Club, this space showcases photos of Basquiat and his friends, along with two borrowed original Basquiat prints from Pace Editions. The Basquiat Bar will be open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings from 6-10 PM, allowing guests to indulge in a menu of Basquiat-inspired small bites and signature cocktails, including “The J.M.B” featuring Great Jones Straight Bourbon, red bitter aperitivo, molasses, fresh pineapple juice, and lime.

For an immersive experience, visitors can explore “Basquiat’s New York,” a tasting room within the distillery’s Barrel Room. Surrounded by oversized Basquiat imagery, larger-than-life decals, and nostalgic items from 1980s New York, guests can participate in whiskey tastings while soaking in the art and culture of the era. The “Distilling New York x Basquiat – VIP Tour” includes a tasting of the Distillery Exclusive cask-finished whiskey and one cocktail at The Basquiat Bar. All tours at Great Jones, whether “Distilling New York” or “Distilling New York x Basquiat – VIP Tour,” are found in the new Barrel Room space. Additionally, visitors can enjoy a specialty cocktail class every Wednesday and Saturday, as well as a bespoke cocktail served at The Tasting Room.

For Lander Otegui, the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Proximo Spirits, the partnership proved to be a no-brainer. “As a Bourbon from New York City – distilled on the same street that Jean-Michel Basquiat called home – we are proud to celebrate the legacy of such an iconic New Yorker. This collection offers consumers a piece of New York history, marrying art and whiskey, within the growing Bourbon category.”

Great Jones Distilling Co.’s classic art deco-inspired bottles are receiving a Basquiat-inspired makeover, featuring the artist’s renowned “Pez Dispenser” Dinosaur graphic, “Untitled, 1982” (Skull), and “Untitled, 1982 (Crown).” The first two bottles, the Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Dinosaur Edition and Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Skull Edition contain 4-year-old Great Jones Straight Bourbon, priced at $39 each. These bottles will be available for purchase in liquor stores throughout New York State, at the Great Jones Distillery, and via online retail partners. The third bottle, the Great Jones x Jean Michel Basquiat Pineau de Charentes Wine Cask-Finished Bourbon Distillery Exclusive, features Basquiat’s iconic crown and offers a new expression—a 7-year-old Pineau de Charentes Wine Cask-Finished Bourbon bottled at 91 proof, available exclusively at the Great Jones Distillery in Noho for $150.

In addition to the whiskey collection, a range of merchandise, thoughtfully designed and produced by New York City brand Rome Pays Off, will be offered. This collection celebrates art, culture, and individual style, adding another layer of artistic expression to the Great Jones Distillery experience.

An incredibly unique experience — brought to life in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives — we’re deeming this a must-visit this fall in New York.