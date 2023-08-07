Miami Spice 2023: The Hautest Restaurants To Dine At This Year

Miami Spice is the most delicious time of year when luxury restaurants in Miami offer a taste of their mouthwatering menus. For a set price, you can order an appetizer, entree, and dessert from some of the best places in Miami. From Michelin-starred options to trendy, upscale spots, Haute Living lists the must-dine places for Miami Spice 2023.

Offering lunchtime dining, COTE is a MICHELIN-starred and James Beard Award-nominated KOREAN STEAKHOUSE™ in Miami’s Design District.

Recommendation: Butcher’s Lunch – USDA Prime Hanger Steak, 45+ Days Dry Aged Ribeye, Marinated Galbi grilled tableside, accompanied by lettuce, scallion salad, and ssamjang!

Michelin-starred Le Jardinier, or “gardener” in French, focuses on fresh vegetables and seasonal ingredients to provide a refined yet approachable cuisine, atmosphere, and service in Miami’s Design District.

This beautiful Miami Beach locale creates a charming atmosphere with live moss walls and a pastel palette and its menu is a fusion between Mediterranean and Latin cuisine.

Recommendation: Fried Brussel Sprouts –brussels sprouts leaves, guacamole, yakitori dressing, and crispy almonds!

Zucca, located in the heart of Coral Gables, is known for its most beloved dishes that are featured in their unreal Miami Spice menu.

Recommendation: Fried Zucchini Flowers, a delicacy stuffed with goat cheese and sprinkled with truffle honey – delicious!

Zuma Miami, located downtown, is the flagship U.S. location of chef Rainer Becker’s internationally acclaimed sophisticated twist on the style of modern Japanese izakaya dining.

Transport yourself to Tel Aviv, Israel, as you savor the amazing roasted beets, matbucha, labneh, hummus, and a variety of other delicious dips served with fire-baked pita—an instant teleportation to a delightful culinary experience with a wide range of entree options.

Experience Miami’s trendiest plant-based dining sensation, renowned for its unbeatable blend of Asian Fusion, Chinese, and vegan delicacies. For lunch, indulge in a delightful 6-course tasting menu, while dinner offers the choice of an 8-course or a lavish 10-course tasting menu. Let your taste buds embark on a journey.

Ocean Social offers elevated coastal cuisine in a breathtaking oceanfront setting. Don’t miss out on their Mushroom Ceviche, Black Angus Smash, and Local Coastal Fish—delighting your taste buds in a celebration of summer.

Experience a meat lover’s delight at Bourbon Steak. On tap is the prix-fixe three-course menu by Executive Chef Mario, featuring Lobster Tacos, Prime New York Strip, Branzino, Matcha Crème Brûlée, and more.

*This piece is continually being updated with Miami Spice recommendations