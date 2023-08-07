Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

With a rather hot summer in full swing in Miami, there’s no better time to treat yourself and embark on a journey of self-discovery and rejuvenation. A few years ago, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, enhanced its spa and services, making it one of the most luxurious spas in Miami Beach. This summer, The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, invites guests to experience six distinctive retreats, each thoughtfully designed to help guests achieve their optimal wellness. Whether you seek inner peace, physical vitality, or simply a moment of serenity, The Standard Spa’s retreat experiences offer the perfect escape. Ahead, discover the new retreats being offered this summer at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach.

THE GOOD VIBES RETREAT

Allow the good vibes to flow through you during the Good Vibes Retreat, meticulously crafted to cultivate inner calm. Each morning and afternoon, immerse yourself in group movement classes that awaken your body and spirit. Elevate your experience with a daily private session, choosing from Vibro-Acoustic Sound Therapy, Hypno-Coaching, and Craniosacral Therapy, all carefully designed to reset your mind, body, and soul. Retreat package starting at $1,750 and running from Monday, Aug. 7 – Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

THE AYURVEDIC RETREAT

Embrace the principles of Ayurveda and embark on a detoxifying journey during the Ayurvedic Retreat. Join the shared group intention with morning and afternoon group movement sessions, nurturing the establishment of self-care habits. Your personal journey includes pre-selected individual services, such as an Ayurvedic Consultation to enhance daily wellness rituals, a Marma Point Therapy for balanced energetic points, and a Detox Massage curated to encourage cleansing. Retreat package starting at $1,717, running from Monday, Aug. 14 – Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

THE 5-ELEMENT RETREAT

Unleash your path to harmony with the 5-Element Retreat, inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Explore your personal center of equilibrium with twice-daily group movement classes and personalized sessions, including Celestial & Acupuncture Alignment, Tag Team, and Essential Healing. Discover your inner balance and embrace the transformative power of this unique experience. Retreat package starting at $1,749, running from Monday, Aug. 28 – Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

THE BOOTCAMP RETREAT

Ignite your fitness journey with the Bootcamp Retreat, designed to elevate your physical performance. Embrace morning and afternoon group movement classes, a one-on-one session with a personal trainer, and Sports Massage, and Triathlete Massage sessions to invigorate and rejuvenate your body. Whether a fitness enthusiast or a novice seeking a challenge, this retreat ensures peak performance and well-being. Retreat package starting at $1,874, from Tuesday, Sept. 5 – Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

THE REFRESH RETREAT

Revitalize and rejuvenate your body and mind with the Refresh Retreat, aimed at leaving you feeling your absolute best. Indulge in one-on-one treatments, such as the Acupuncture Facial Rejuvenation + B12 Boost or the Shirodhara Scalp Massage. Embrace tranquility with sunset bayside meditation, accompanied by the iconic Miami skyline, ensuring you end each day on a blissful note. Retreat package starting at $1,759, from Tuesday, Sept. 11 – Friday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

THE INTROSPECTIVE RETREAT

As September arrives, nurture your body from the inside out with the Introspective Retreat. Allow your body to heal and rejuvenate with wellness and movement classes at the beginning and end of each day. Experience uniquely nourishing sessions, including One-on-One Meditation, Celestial & Acupuncture Alignment, and Soul Temple. To ensure a serene night’s sleep, indulge in meditative hydrotherapy, guiding you into a dreamy realm of relaxation. Retreat package starting at $1,690, from Monday, Sept. 18 – Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.