Matt Judon
New England Patriots Star Matt Judon Is Cultivating His NFL Career Exactly The Way He Wants: With Positivity
Sam Howell
Sam Howell Is Leading The Charge In His First Year As The Starting QB Of The Washington Commanders. But Is He Stressed? Not Even A Little.
Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe’s Summertime Mission Isn’t A Tan — It’s Helping Fellow Females Find Self-Empowerment
Kristin Davis
And Just Like That… Kristin Davis Is Celebrating 25 Years Of “Sex And The City”
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Brioni Opens Its First Texan Boutique At Dallas’ Highland Park Village

BrioniPhoto Credit: Brioni

Italian luxury brand Brioni has officially opened its first store in Texas at Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, Highland Park Village.

BrioniPhoto Credit: Brioni

The boutique echoes the store concept of Brioni locations worldwide: its color palette is reflected in the choice of MITA designs (Manifattura Italiana Tappeti Artistici ) which feature bold midcentury motifs. The carpet at the entrance is titled Il carretto delle stoffe (‘Fabrics cart’).  A central wall tapestry, titled Il carretto della frutta (‘Fruit cart’), also an original MITA design, divides the space into various atmospheres for the clients to explore. The store is further completed with vintage 20th century Italian design pieces.

BrioniPhoto Credit: Brioni

The Dallas boutique is conceived as a sartorial Atelier as well as a home away from home, where shoppers can indulge in  personalized service and superior tailoring in a warm Italian atmosphere from the Kering-owned brand. The store, which is located at 30 Highland Park Village, offers ready-to-wear and accessories collections as well as Brioni’s exclusive Bespoke service.

 

A Pasta Bar
City Guide
August 7, 2023
Hugo Boss Joins Forces With NYC’s A Pasta Bar On First Major American Restaurant Collaboration
By Laura Schreffler
News
August 7, 2023
Miami Spice 2023: The Hautest Restaurants To Dine At This Year
By Mary Gibson
Discover The Six New Incredibly Luxurious Retreats At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach This Summer
City Guide
August 7, 2023
Discover The Six New Incredibly Luxurious Retreats At The Standard Spa, Miami Beach This Summer
By Adrienne Faurote
Dare To Design: Louis Vuitton Unveils 11 New, Exquisite Objets Nomades This Year
Fashion
August 7, 2023
Dare To Design: Louis Vuitton Unveils 11 New Exquisite Objets Nomades This Year
By Adrienne Faurote

