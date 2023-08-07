Photo Credit: Brioni

Italian luxury brand Brioni has officially opened its first store in Texas at Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination, Highland Park Village.

Photo Credit: Brioni

The boutique echoes the store concept of Brioni locations worldwide: its color palette is reflected in the choice of MITA designs (Manifattura Italiana Tappeti Artistici ) which feature bold midcentury motifs. The carpet at the entrance is titled Il carretto delle stoffe (‘Fabrics cart’). A central wall tapestry, titled Il carretto della frutta (‘Fruit cart’), also an original MITA design, divides the space into various atmospheres for the clients to explore. The store is further completed with vintage 20th century Italian design pieces.

Photo Credit: Brioni

The Dallas boutique is conceived as a sartorial Atelier as well as a home away from home, where shoppers can indulge in personalized service and superior tailoring in a warm Italian atmosphere from the Kering-owned brand. The store, which is located at 30 Highland Park Village, offers ready-to-wear and accessories collections as well as Brioni’s exclusive Bespoke service.