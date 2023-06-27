Photo Credit: Collectif Telmont

Champagne Telmont is making a toast to sustainability in their latest endeavors. As a legacy that sparkles with a blend of tradition and innovation, the Damery, France based Telmont Champagne house is introducing their new collective, the “Telmont in the Name of Mother Nature.” The new concept will capitalize on crystallizing the bonds between Maison Telmont and its ecosystem of partners to take their products from vine to glass with a minimal environmental footprint.

This past Wednesday, the Telmont Champagne house embarked on a mission to leave an indelible social impact. With every bottle they produce, Maison Telmont aims to not only tantalize taste buds but also inspire a movement towards a more sustainable future. Beginning at the vine with top tier winegrowers who have chosen organic farming, the members of the collective are making sustainability their priority in every aspect. The house is welcoming committed chefs, a sustainable fisherman, a great skipper, a visionary manufacturer of bicycles, long-haul transportation operators betting on sustainability, and a major glassmaker who works at the forefront of innovation with sustainable practices.

The members who have teamed up by joining the In the Name of Mother Nature Collective are taking a stance to change our ways of cultivating, producing, consuming, or transporting to preserve our planet. Working together, the collective has created a mutual aid between the members which will raise the bar for sustainable services to the next level in all aspects as well as provide a platform to address the ongoing environmental challenges that our world faces.

On June 21st of every year, Collective will be hosted by Telmont at the Telmont Atelier in Damery, serving as a dedicated home for its team to hold conferences and screenings. The workspace also invites all organizations who share their philosophy of making positive changes in viticulture. Upon the collective’s first gathering this year, Maison Telmont took this opportunity to review the initiatives it has undertaken “In the Name of Mother Nature” and expressed their gratitude for the dedicated and passionate efforts of its partners.