Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Hutong Bottomless Brunch

News

Photo Credit: BFA

The Shanghai at Hutong launched their new bottomless Brunch—Bubbles & Bao in their luxurious lounge The Shanghai on April 22nd. The Shanghai at Hutong which has become a celebrity hotspot was full of notable guests at the launch such as Ann Dexter-Jones, Skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth, fashion designer Nicole Miller, PR powerhouse Anna Rothschild, and Model Alex Lundquist.

Ann Dexter-Jones and Anna Rothschild

Photo Credit: BFA

The guests enjoyed bottomless bubbles and live entertainment while dining on exclusive menu items found only at Bubbles & Bao such as “Build Your Own Bao”, where guests created their own custom baos with Kung Po prawns and Wok-fried chicken with shallots and black beans. In addition, guests shared The Shanghai staples such as their famous prawn and spring rolls. The boozy brunch offered attendees exceptional specialty cocktails crafted by The Shanghai at Hutong’s premier mixologist, such as the Chinese Lantern, a delicious mixed drink consisting of Aperol, St. Germain, cava, mandarin, and plum bitters, and their signature lychee Bellini.

Nicole Miller

Photo Credit: BFA

It was a great brunch with a Bao-centric food menu and free-flowing—all-you-can-enjoy drink options accompanied by New York City’s hottest DJs and live performances to indulge guests in an energetic mid-day party atmosphere, surrounded by the city’s most stylish and influential crowd.

Scott Buchett and Keytte Lindquist

Photo Credit: BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami