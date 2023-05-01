Hutong Bottomless Brunch

Photo Credit: BFA

The Shanghai at Hutong launched their new bottomless Brunch—Bubbles & Bao in their luxurious lounge The Shanghai on April 22nd. The Shanghai at Hutong which has become a celebrity hotspot was full of notable guests at the launch such as Ann Dexter-Jones, Skincare guru Peter Thomas Roth, fashion designer Nicole Miller, PR powerhouse Anna Rothschild, and Model Alex Lundquist.

Photo Credit: BFA

The guests enjoyed bottomless bubbles and live entertainment while dining on exclusive menu items found only at Bubbles & Bao such as “Build Your Own Bao”, where guests created their own custom baos with Kung Po prawns and Wok-fried chicken with shallots and black beans. In addition, guests shared The Shanghai staples such as their famous prawn and spring rolls. The boozy brunch offered attendees exceptional specialty cocktails crafted by The Shanghai at Hutong’s premier mixologist, such as the Chinese Lantern, a delicious mixed drink consisting of Aperol, St. Germain, cava, mandarin, and plum bitters, and their signature lychee Bellini.

Photo Credit: BFA

It was a great brunch with a Bao-centric food menu and free-flowing—all-you-can-enjoy drink options accompanied by New York City’s hottest DJs and live performances to indulge guests in an energetic mid-day party atmosphere, surrounded by the city’s most stylish and influential crowd.

Photo Credit: BFA