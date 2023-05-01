Generation Paper Exhibit Tour at MAD

Padma Lakshmi
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu's "Taste The Nation"
Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan
Museum of Arts and Design Chair Emeritus Barbara Tober hosted an intimate lunch and tour of the Museum’s latest exhibition, Generation Paper: A Fashion Phenom of the 1960s. Tober wore a paper dress from The Store at MAD.
Elissa Auther, Machine Dazzle, and Barbara Tober

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

Chief Curator Elissa Auther led the tour and discussed the era’s short-lived phenomenon of paper fashion while looking at more than 80 rare garments and accessories crafted from non-woven textiles. “These fashions, introduced in 1966 as a promotional campaign for Scott Paper Company, combined bold, graphic design with space-age innovations in materials. Surfacing a little-known chapter in the history of design, Generation Paper illuminates the creative partnerships of craft and commerce in the development of semi-synthetic and synthetic materials”, shared Auther.
Susan Gutfreund
Director Tim Rodgers greeted guests including Carrie Barratt, Joan Hardy Clark, Machine Dazzle, Michele Gerber Klein, Margaret Hedberg, Mary Hilliard, Ruth La Furla, Kniecole Lewis, Michael Musto, Liane Pei, Sanna Sabbagh, and Lynn Yaeger.

Generation Paper: A Fashion Phenom of the 1960s is on view at the Museum of Arts and Design until August 27, 2023.

