Generation Paper Exhibit Tour at MAD

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

Museum of Arts and Design Chair Emeritus Barbara Tober hosted an intimate lunch and tour of the Museum’s latest exhibition, Generation Paper: A Fashion Phenom of the 1960s. Tober wore a paper dress from The Store at MAD.

Photo Credit: Patrick McMullan

Chief Curator Elissa Auther led the tour and discussed the era’s short-lived phenomenon of paper fashion while looking at more than 80 rare garments and accessories crafted from non-woven textiles. “These fashions, introduced in 1966 as a promotional campaign for Scott Paper Company, combined bold, graphic design with space-age innovations in materials. Surfacing a little-known chapter in the history of design, Generation Paper illuminates the creative partnerships of craft and commerce in the development of semi-synthetic and synthetic materials”, shared Auther.