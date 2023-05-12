Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Macallan

This week, The Macallan redefined luxury through its House of The Macallan experience at the Historic Alfred I. duPont Building in Miami. A three-day immersive sensory journey completely tailored to The Macallan’s rich brand heritage, the House of The Macallan fully immersed guests into the world of the premium whisky brand with no detail left untouched.

Inspired by the brand’s 485-acre home in Speyside, a sprawling, picturesque town nestled in the heart of the Scottish Highlands, the House of The Macallan guided guests through the stunning Scottish landscape while also teaching guests about the heritage and art of the mastery behind the pristine craftsmanship of The Macallan. Throughout the journey, guests indulged in some of The Macallan’s one-of-a-kind whiskies within the brand’s impressive portfolio.

The House of The Macallan embodied the unique expressions of The Macallan’s repertoire by creating a sensory experience that celebrated the incredibly rare taste and quality of The Macallan in the Magic City — serving as the ultimate testament to the unwavering legacy of The Macallan.