THE MUSE

For the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer 2023 Collection, Nicolas Ghesquière has redefined his muse. Looking through a new, modern lens of what femininity means to the Maison, Ghesquière explores new proportions of dramatic silhouettes and enlarged details, like the oversized zippers, to create a new narrative for the Louis Vuitton woman.

