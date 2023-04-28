Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Sexy Fish Launches The Ludicrous Omakase Exclusively for F1 Miami GP Race Week

News

Sexy Fish is set to kickoff race week with its new Ludicrous Omakase culinary offerings and DJ programming featuring Guy Gerber.

The Ludicrous Omakase

Photo Credit: Arce Photography LLC

Sexy Fish Miami will add two new Omakase tasting menus exclusively for race week. The Premium Ludicrous menu ($250 per person) inspired by the concept of “unexpected behavior” – out-of-this-world, stunning and complex in flavor featuring innovative and rare selections. The second offering, Seasonal Kitsetsu ($140 per person), is a seasonally rotating menu featuring local ingredients by the season.

The Premium Ludicrous Omakase features: tuna ham, smoked & cured | oyster & shiso | caviar dip & prawn crackers | ludicrous selection | Japanese madai & red koshu ponzu | soft shell crab sando | edamame gyoza | toro & caviar toast | Japanese fish nigiri | wagyu & mountain peach nigiri | scallops & uni tempura | premium sashimi | chilean sea bass | wagyu & king crab BBQ | corn tempura | sexy ever after sweets end.

The Seasonal Kisetsu Omakase features: oysters & shiso | smoked buri, kombu & sparkling ponzu | smoked morel & tofu gyoza | zucchini flower tempura & himono dip | seasonal sushi & sashimi | grilled tai, shiso naan & ponzu | spring lamb rack, Japanese 7 herbs & pickled radish | white asparagus & wagyu | Sexy Fish seasonal dessert.

Photo Credit: Ken Hayden

As part of Sexy Fish’s “One Hell of a Ride” programming, the turntables will host DJs all week long, featuring Yokoo on Wednesday, May 3rd, Shimza on Thursday, May 4th, Guy Gerber on Friday, May 5th, and Birds of Mind on Saturday, May 6th. For more information and reservations, please visit sexyfishmiami.com.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch Game With Buffet Elements
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami