Sexy Fish is set to kickoff race week with its new Ludicrous Omakase culinary offerings and DJ programming featuring Guy Gerber.

Photo Credit: Arce Photography LLC

Sexy Fish Miami will add two new Omakase tasting menus exclusively for race week. The Premium Ludicrous menu ($250 per person) inspired by the concept of “unexpected behavior” – out-of-this-world, stunning and complex in flavor featuring innovative and rare selections. The second offering, Seasonal Kitsetsu ($140 per person), is a seasonally rotating menu featuring local ingredients by the season.

The Premium Ludicrous Omakase features: tuna ham, smoked & cured | oyster & shiso | caviar dip & prawn crackers | ludicrous selection | Japanese madai & red koshu ponzu | soft shell crab sando | edamame gyoza | toro & caviar toast | Japanese fish nigiri | wagyu & mountain peach nigiri | scallops & uni tempura | premium sashimi | chilean sea bass | wagyu & king crab BBQ | corn tempura | sexy ever after sweets end.

The Seasonal Kisetsu Omakase features: oysters & shiso | smoked buri, kombu & sparkling ponzu | smoked morel & tofu gyoza | zucchini flower tempura & himono dip | seasonal sushi & sashimi | grilled tai, shiso naan & ponzu | spring lamb rack, Japanese 7 herbs & pickled radish | white asparagus & wagyu | Sexy Fish seasonal dessert.

Photo Credit: Ken Hayden

As part of Sexy Fish’s “One Hell of a Ride” programming, the turntables will host DJs all week long, featuring Yokoo on Wednesday, May 3rd, Shimza on Thursday, May 4th, Guy Gerber on Friday, May 5th, and Birds of Mind on Saturday, May 6th. For more information and reservations, please visit sexyfishmiami.com.