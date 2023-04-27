GARDEN OF GUCCI

This summer, indulge in Gucci’s most iconic handbag styles in their most vibrant hues yet. The signature silhouettes give a nod to the house’s heritage styles — the Jackie 1961, Horsebit 1955, and the Bamboo 1947 – celebrating the iconic archival references while also catapulting them into a fresh, flowering era. From the Jackie 1961 in bold variations of green and exotic orange python to the Bamboo 1947 in baby blue and Horsebit 1955 in bright red leather, these are the blooming bags in the garden of Gucci.