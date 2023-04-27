Padma Lakshmi
Garden Of Gucci: Haute Living’s Exclusive Editorial Featuring Gucci’s Most Iconic Handbag Styles

Editorials, Fashion, News

Jackie 1961 medium python bag, $5,000 Jackie 1961 small python bag, $4,100 Jackie 1961 mini crocodile bag in yellow, $20,500.

GARDEN OF GUCCI

This summer, indulge in Gucci’s most iconic handbag styles in their most vibrant hues yet. The signature silhouettes give a nod to the house’s heritage styles — the Jackie 1961, Horsebit 1955, and the Bamboo 1947 – celebrating the iconic archival references while also catapulting them into a fresh, flowering era. From the Jackie 1961 in bold variations of green and exotic orange python to the Bamboo 1947 in baby blue and Horsebit 1955 in bright red leather, these are the blooming bags in the garden of Gucci.

FASHION & CREATIVE DIRECTOR: ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY: JEFFREY WESTBROOK
PROP STYLIST: CHRISTINE MOTTAU

Jackie 1961 lizard mini bag in silver, $8,000.
Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag in white leather, $4,200.
Jackie 1961 small bag in light pink, $2,950.
Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag, $3,250.
Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag in blue leather, $4,200.
Gucci Bamboo 1947 small top handle bag in green leather, $4,200
Jackie 1961 mini shoulder bag, $2,400.
