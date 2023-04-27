Pastis is one of those New York restaurants that embodies the popular attitude and saying, ‘If you know, you know.’ Helmed by James Beard Award-winning restaurateurs Keith McNally and Stephen Starr (of STARR Restaurants), Pastis garnered its esteemed reputation by curating an eclectic French vibe in the heart of the Meatpacking District, ultimately becoming a celebrating-frequented dining destination over the last 15 years. And now, the critically-acclaimed restaurant is making its mark on Miami.

Photo Credit: Joshua Perez

A neighborhood Starr has had his eye on for quite some time, Pastis will open its doors on the vibrant streets of Wynwood with a stunning 8,000+ square-foot space. “For the last few years, I’ve had my eye on Wynwood. I’ve witnessed the artistic neighborhood transform into a booming cultural hub with an incredible dining scene,” says Starr. “Since opening my first South Florida restaurant in 2009, I’ve watched the culinary scene explode in this electric city, and I’m thrilled to be a part of its growth. Pastis Miami will be a perfect addition to the community.”

Like many Manhattan culinary legends going South, Pastis will honor the Parisian charm it is known for in New York while also Miami-ifying the restaurant. McNally is spearheading the design of Pastis alongside Ian McPheely of Paisley Design with the inspiration to transport guests to the classic Parisian brasserie by incorporating its iconic curved zinc bar, white subway tiles, and signature red banquettes, yet also infusing Miami moments into the space through its sprawling outdoor garden and courtyard.

Regarding the menu, expect signature dishes similar to its sister location, including menu favorites like onion soup, escargots, a selection of steak frites, and duck à l’orange. However, unique to Miami, there will also be new menu additions, including sea bream Provencal poached in a tomato and fennel sauce, served with zucchini, olives, basil, and lemon, barbugiun, which is a fried ravioli with olive oil-based dough filled with ricotta, swiss chard, and artichoke, big eye tuna carpaccio, among others. The highly-curated menu will be complimented by the bespoke beverage offerings, including an extensive French wine list highlighting over 300 wins as well as classic cocktails with a Mediterranean coastal influence.

Another major culinary outpost for Miami, Pastis continues to set a new precedent for the Miami dining scene.