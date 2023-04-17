Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
THE 2023 HAUTE MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
News
The 2023 Haute Mother’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Mom This Mother’s Day
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken
Rob Lowe
Cover Story
Rob Lowe Is Baring It All — Literally & Metaphorically — In His New Series, “Unstable”

Atlanta’s Top Luxury Real Estate Agents Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection List The State’s Most Remarkable Homes

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners

Atlanta, the thriving capital of Georgia, has long been synonymous with luxury and elegance, offering an exquisite array of high-end properties that cater to the most discerning buyers. Boasting unparalleled architectural designs and indulgent amenities, these remarkable homes exude southern charm and modern sophistication, capturing the essence of Georgia’s finest living. In this exclusive feature, we present three spectacular properties listed by Atlanta’s top luxury real estate agents from Berkshire Hathaway Georgia Properties Luxury Collection that showcase the pinnacle of opulence and refinement in the state.

The first to showcase is the awe-inspiring George Williams estate in Monroe, Georgia, priced at $15 million, and exclusively listed by Chuck MacPhee. This European-inspired masterpiece offers unparalleled privacy and seclusion while featuring an array of luxurious amenities. A grand front entry foyer sets the stage for the elegant interiors, leading into a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen designed for unforgettable gatherings.

The main level is home to a lavish owner’s retreat, while the second level boasts a collection of uniquely designed secondary bedrooms. The lower level is an entertainer’s paradise, featuring a sophisticated bar area, game room, private theater, and charming wine-tasting room. Additional amenities include a gym, racquetball court, resort-style pool, spa, and private nature trails. Accompanying the main house are two log cabin guest quarters, perfect for hosting overnight visitors.

Truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this unique estate, situated on 20-acres, offers a magnificent European inspired main house, a log cabin guest house, and a secondary rustic cabin with additional sleeping and living quarters.

All three homes are nestled around a spectacular outdoor retreat that includes a zero-entry pool, spa, water slide, putting golf area, fire pits and private nature trails.
The European inspired main house touts a jaw dropping front entry foyer with a sweeping double staircase.

The next property is 1970 Hilltop Drive in Hiawassee, Georgia and is listed by Meghann Brackett for $2,999,900.  This spectacular four-acre Lake Chatuge waterfront estate boasts 10,000 sq. ft with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and incredible mountain and lake views.

This home features a grand two-story entryway and spiral staircase and a 20 ft. vaulted and coffered great room with panoramic lake and mountain views.  This property offers the ultimate lake and mountain experience and is composed of four platted homesites with lake frontage for future expansion of the estate.

Incredible four-acre Lake Chatuge waterfront estate touting 10,000 sq. ft., unrivaled layered mountain views and a custom two-stall boat dock.
Take in the exceptional mountain views from the veranda with a heated Gunite pool with stacked stone surround and waterfall spa.
Lakeside entertaining is made easy in the designer kitchen with breakfast bar, built-in appliances, two granite islands and incredible floor-to-ceiling custom cabinets.

Lastly, we present the iconic 175 NS Blackland Road in the heart of coveted Buckhead, Atlanta. Listed by Jessica Li, this estate is a $6,695,000 architectural tour de force designed by renowned architect Philip Shutze and remastered by Stan Dixon. Inspired by Italian villas, this 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is set on a 2.68-acre private lot and boasts bespoke interiors by acclaimed designer Tammy Connor. The residence exudes elegance and sophistication with custom fabrics, drapery, intricate stone and woodwork, and brass fixtures.

Unique features such as a hidden prohibition bar and concealed guest rooms add a touch of whimsy to this architectural marvel. Sustainable elements, like a geothermal heating and cooling system and water reclamation, make this home a testament to modern, eco-friendly luxury. The property also includes a picturesque English greenhouse, a charming treehouse, and a glass cabin with a wood-burning stove.

Designed by Atlanta architect Philip Shutze and recently remastered by Stan Dixon, this 11,000 sq ft estate spans 2.6 acres and offers six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and delightful surprises including a prohibition bar, hidden guest rooms and nannies’ quarters.
Each detail inside and out, including the sunny kitchen, has been designed and executed flawlessly for a timeless, elegant and welcoming effect.
This striking home is a humanist architecture masterpiece reminiscent of an Italian villa.

These extraordinary homes, brought to you by the esteemed luxury real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway Georgia Properties Luxury Collection showcase the diverse and captivating allure of Georgia’s high-end real estate market. Each property is a testament to the remarkable fusion of architectural ingenuity, contemporary elegance, and Southern charm.

For those seeking the finest in luxury living, these residences serve as an invitation to embrace the enchanting beauty and sophistication that Georgia has to offer. Whether you desire a tranquil mountain retreat, a sprawling European-inspired estate, or an iconic architectural masterpiece, these stunning properties will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression and inspire a life of unparalleled elegance and serenity.

Written in partnership with NewsWorthy Homes 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Cuisine
May 5, 2023
Novikov Miami Elevates Its Sunday Brunch With A Bespoke Buffet
By Brooke Klaiman
Keith Sheldon Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment At The Hard Rock Beach Club At the Miami Grand Prix
Entrepreneur
May 4, 2023
How The Hard Rock Beach Club Has Mastered The Art Of Entertainment For The Second Miami Grand Prix
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
Fashion
May 4, 2023
Haute News: Louis Vuitton Drops Chic New Sunglasses For Spring 2023
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
City Guide
May 4, 2023
Casa Tulum Is Manhattan’s Ultimate Cinco De Mayo Destination
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami