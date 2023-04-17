Atlanta’s Top Luxury Real Estate Agents Of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Luxury Collection List The State’s Most Remarkable Homes

Atlanta, the thriving capital of Georgia, has long been synonymous with luxury and elegance, offering an exquisite array of high-end properties that cater to the most discerning buyers. Boasting unparalleled architectural designs and indulgent amenities, these remarkable homes exude southern charm and modern sophistication, capturing the essence of Georgia’s finest living. In this exclusive feature, we present three spectacular properties listed by Atlanta’s top luxury real estate agents from Berkshire Hathaway Georgia Properties Luxury Collection that showcase the pinnacle of opulence and refinement in the state.

The first to showcase is the awe-inspiring George Williams estate in Monroe, Georgia, priced at $15 million, and exclusively listed by Chuck MacPhee. This European-inspired masterpiece offers unparalleled privacy and seclusion while featuring an array of luxurious amenities. A grand front entry foyer sets the stage for the elegant interiors, leading into a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen designed for unforgettable gatherings.

The main level is home to a lavish owner’s retreat, while the second level boasts a collection of uniquely designed secondary bedrooms. The lower level is an entertainer’s paradise, featuring a sophisticated bar area, game room, private theater, and charming wine-tasting room. Additional amenities include a gym, racquetball court, resort-style pool, spa, and private nature trails. Accompanying the main house are two log cabin guest quarters, perfect for hosting overnight visitors.

The next property is 1970 Hilltop Drive in Hiawassee, Georgia and is listed by Meghann Brackett for $2,999,900. This spectacular four-acre Lake Chatuge waterfront estate boasts 10,000 sq. ft with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and incredible mountain and lake views.

This home features a grand two-story entryway and spiral staircase and a 20 ft. vaulted and coffered great room with panoramic lake and mountain views. This property offers the ultimate lake and mountain experience and is composed of four platted homesites with lake frontage for future expansion of the estate.

Lastly, we present the iconic 175 NS Blackland Road in the heart of coveted Buckhead, Atlanta. Listed by Jessica Li, this estate is a $6,695,000 architectural tour de force designed by renowned architect Philip Shutze and remastered by Stan Dixon. Inspired by Italian villas, this 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home is set on a 2.68-acre private lot and boasts bespoke interiors by acclaimed designer Tammy Connor. The residence exudes elegance and sophistication with custom fabrics, drapery, intricate stone and woodwork, and brass fixtures.

Unique features such as a hidden prohibition bar and concealed guest rooms add a touch of whimsy to this architectural marvel. Sustainable elements, like a geothermal heating and cooling system and water reclamation, make this home a testament to modern, eco-friendly luxury. The property also includes a picturesque English greenhouse, a charming treehouse, and a glass cabin with a wood-burning stove.

These extraordinary homes, brought to you by the esteemed luxury real estate agents at Berkshire Hathaway Georgia Properties Luxury Collection showcase the diverse and captivating allure of Georgia’s high-end real estate market. Each property is a testament to the remarkable fusion of architectural ingenuity, contemporary elegance, and Southern charm.

For those seeking the finest in luxury living, these residences serve as an invitation to embrace the enchanting beauty and sophistication that Georgia has to offer. Whether you desire a tranquil mountain retreat, a sprawling European-inspired estate, or an iconic architectural masterpiece, these stunning properties will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression and inspire a life of unparalleled elegance and serenity.

Written in partnership with NewsWorthy Homes