Sexy Fish’s first international outpost, Sexy Fish Miami, is celebrating an amazing first year in the heart of Miami’s booming Brickell community.

Photo Credit: Ken Hayden

Sister restaurant Sexy Fish London is located in Berkeley Square in the heart of Central London and opened in 2015. While the original restaurant draws a crowd as stylish as its Mayfair address, the Miami outpost is even more opulent, complete with incredible artworks by world-renowned artist, Damien Hirst, and bespoke fish lamps by internationally acclaimed Frank Gehry. Designed in collaboration with Martin Brudnizki Design Studio and Caring, the restaurant features show-stopping, glamorous interiors inspired by the style and sophistication of a mid-century brasserie and motifs of the ocean.

To commemorate its first anniversary, Sexy Fish Miami is presenting an exclusive celebratory menu.

Photo Credit: Ken Hayden

FROM 12 PM

Starting at 12 pm, guests can choose from Sexy Fish’s a la carte or Anniversary Tasting Menu with a selection of favorite dishes including caviar dip and prawn crackers, exquisite oysters, a selection of sushi and sashimi, King crab and wagyu, and the famous Chilean Sea Bass. To finish, a Sea Creature dessert with edible dark chocolate, sea creatures shell packed with deliciously rich chocolate mousse, moist cake, hazelnut praline ice cream, salted caramel, and nut crunch.

FROM 9 PM

Starting at 9 pm, head into a spectacular night of underwater revelry and enjoy either the a la carte menu or the Anniversary tasting menus whilst sipping on exquisite cocktails and drinks including some of the finest Champagnes and tequila by the bottle. The energy in the restaurant will build as guests are entertained and beguiled by performances and custom dressed sirens featuring a hedonistic musical experience with Sexy Fish’s special guest DJ Guy Gerber. Photo Credit: Sexy Fish