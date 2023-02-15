Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

The highly anticipated news has finally broken. Louis Vuitton has appointed Grammy award-winning producer and musician Pharrell Williams to lead creative direction for the fashion house’s menswear design. Williams succeeds the brand’s late creative director, Virgil Abloh. His first collection will be revealed this June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter,” shares Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO.

Williams’ creative universes expand from music to art, and to fashion – establishing himself as a cultural, global icon over the past twenty years. The way in which he breaks boundaries across the various worlds he explores aligns with Louis Vuitton’s status as a Cultural Mason, reinforcing its values of innovation, pioneer spirit, and entrepreneurship.

With big shoes to fill, we have no doubt Williams will surpass all expectations.