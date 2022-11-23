Mediterranean Dining Haute Spot, Leila, Returns To The Four Seasons Hotel & Residences At The Surf Club

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Surfside

This winter, the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club is continuing to usher in the holiday festivities in South Florida for the second year in a row with Detroit’s signature Lebanese eatery, and now Miami’s Mediterranean hot spot, Leila.

Founded as an homage to Leila, the owner’s family matriarchy, the restaurant is teeming with a rich history — and even more lavish dishes. Upon entering the once-exclusive social club turned modern bistro, guests are greeted with the open air and sea breeze. Sitting poolside amongst coconut palms and silky green grass, The Surf Club has curated a swanky dining spot with a cool and casual atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Surfside

When it comes to the menu, Leila transports guests into the Mediterranean with savory, defining dishes. The menu offers cold and hot mezze, including their delicious baba ghanoush, kibbeh niyee, and halloumi, as well as some outstanding entrees, including shish kafta, lamb chops, as well as their famous baklava cigar rolls.

The Lebanese bistro will take over the Four Seasons’ Winston’s On The Beach from Wednesdays to Sunday nights until the end of May. Named after The Surf Club’s notable guest Winston Churchill, Winston’s On The Beach offers an exceptional alfresco dining experience and a rich history making it the perfect home to Leila with their shared philosophy of finding the simple pleasures in great food and great company.