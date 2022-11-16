Julius Randle
Cover Story
Why New York City Is Where Julius Randle Is Meant To Be
Cindy Crawford
Cover Story
The Transformation Of Cindy Crawford: From Supermodel To Entrepreneur To Queen Of The Playa
DJ Khaled
Cover Story
DJ Khaled Is Back And More Blessed Up Than Ever With His Latest Album, “God Did”
Bubba Watson
Cover Story
Bubba Watson Sets Sail On A New Journey In The LIV League
John Wall
News
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers

Is Your Home Ready for the Holidays? Alameda is Here to Help!

Haute Partners, Haute Residence

In today’s world, Alameda understands that everyone has an idea of what their ideal home decor should be. At Alameda, custom furniture, custom fabrics, custom wood, and metal details are their specialty.

Their client’s furniture will have its mark on it, a pure and real representation of their sense of style and interior décor.

It is Alameda’s promise to you.

Alameda is your one-stop shop.

Alameda carries the inventory, helps make the furniture-choosing process easy, helps you with the furniture staging, makes sure your furniture makes it to your home in perfect condition, and stays with you until the end of the project. You will not need to worry about a thing!

What are the benefits of Home Staging?

It helps the buyer fall in love with your home, helps realtors sell it at/or close to the listing price, allows your home to have great images online, and allows buyers to see they might not need to invest in renovations when purchasing your home.

This is why the Alameda Team wants to help you start the process worry-free and in the most luxe and Haute way possible.

Their home furniture staging services include furniture staging properties for sale, vacant/occupied home furniture staging, as well as vacation furniture rental staging with style and elegance.

Did you know?….

An incredible amount of the furniture pieces are carefully crafted and brought from Europe. Dedication and passion can be seen in the detail of every furniture piece that has been created.

Luxurious furniture should not only be elegant, but fun! Alameda’s hand-picked partnered brands make Alameda the ambassador of furniture brands that are designed for the luxury of today and tomorrow.

Whether it be to stage homes or help with the purchase of the furniture clients love…

We want you to stage/furnish your home according to your budget and project GOALS!

Start the process today with these easy steps:

  • Contact us for a consultation
  • Choose one or three main rooms to furnish

For Furniture Purchases or Home Staging Services, feel free to visit Alameda at the Website: Alameda.Furniture
Email: info@alameda.furniture
Phone: 800.263.8014

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Balenciaga Miami Design District
Fashion
November 16, 2022
The Miami Design District Welcomes Balenciaga’s Largest US Flagship Boutique
By Adrienne Faurote
We Found Manhattan’s Best Kept Late Night Secret, Introducing Bar Verōnika
City Guide
November 15, 2022
We Found Manhattan’s Best Kept Late Night Secret: Introducing Bar Verōnika
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
One Drop Foundation
Celebrities
November 15, 2022
Keeping It Real With Georgina Bloomberg On The Importance Of Giving Back
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Auto
November 15, 2022
Elite Hypercars And Vintage Classics Showed Out At Las Vegas Concours d’Elegance
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami