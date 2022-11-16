Is Your Home Ready for the Holidays? Alameda is Here to Help!

In today’s world, Alameda understands that everyone has an idea of what their ideal home decor should be. At Alameda, custom furniture, custom fabrics, custom wood, and metal details are their specialty.

Their client’s furniture will have its mark on it, a pure and real representation of their sense of style and interior décor.

It is Alameda’s promise to you.

Alameda is your one-stop shop.

Alameda carries the inventory, helps make the furniture-choosing process easy, helps you with the furniture staging, makes sure your furniture makes it to your home in perfect condition, and stays with you until the end of the project. You will not need to worry about a thing!

What are the benefits of Home Staging?

It helps the buyer fall in love with your home, helps realtors sell it at/or close to the listing price, allows your home to have great images online, and allows buyers to see they might not need to invest in renovations when purchasing your home.

This is why the Alameda Team wants to help you start the process worry-free and in the most luxe and Haute way possible.

Their home furniture staging services include furniture staging properties for sale, vacant/occupied home furniture staging, as well as vacation furniture rental staging with style and elegance.

Did you know?….

An incredible amount of the furniture pieces are carefully crafted and brought from Europe. Dedication and passion can be seen in the detail of every furniture piece that has been created.

Luxurious furniture should not only be elegant, but fun! Alameda’s hand-picked partnered brands make Alameda the ambassador of furniture brands that are designed for the luxury of today and tomorrow.

Whether it be to stage homes or help with the purchase of the furniture clients love…

We want you to stage/furnish your home according to your budget and project GOALS!

Start the process today with these easy steps:

Contact us for a consultation

Choose one or three main rooms to furnish

For Furniture Purchases or Home Staging Services, feel free to visit Alameda at the Website: Alameda.Furniture

Email: info@alameda.furniture

Phone: 800.263.8014