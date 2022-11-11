Catch Hospitality Group Announces CATCH MIAMI BEACH

The esteemed team behind Catch Hospitality Group unveils plans for Miami Beach outpost of acclaimed concept restaurant, CATCH, which is set to debut in 2023.

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

The Catch Hospitality Group (CHG), helmed by Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm, has unveiled plans for the 2023 debut of CATCH MIAMI BEACH. This marks the seventh outpost. for the acclaimed brand, with other locations in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Aspen and more.

“On the heels of two successful opening on the West Coast, we are ready and eager to continue our expansion,” said Tilman Fertitta, CHG partner. “Miami Beach has experienced tremendous growth over the last few years and the city’s evolving dining scene makes it the perfect time to bring our iconic brand to one of the greatest destinations in the world.”

The brand’s seventh outpost is slated to open in the fall of 2023, and will be located in Miami Beach’s illustrious SoFi neighborhood. CATCH MIAMI BEACH will be perfectly situated alongside Miami’s premier waterfront real estate, near some of the city’s highly-coveted and highest-grossing restaurants, including Prime One Twelve, CARBONE, Joe’s Stone Crab, and Milos.

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

Similar to its New York, Los Angeles and Aspen counterparts, the expansive 22,000 sq. ft restaurant is divided evenly between indoor dining and an open air terrace with retractable rooftop and will be designed by Rockwell Group, the famed interdisciplinary design team behind CATCH STEAK ASPEN and CATCH STEAK LA. With this location, Rockwell Group took the energy and excitement of the original Los Angeles location, an open-air haven, and amplified it to create a fantastical, tropical escape. CATCH MIAMI BEACH’s design celebrates the many elements of its vibrant surroundings from the neighborhood’s history as a golden playground in the 1920s to the city’s lush landscape and balmy nights and the iconic Floridian “Mediterranean Deco” architecture. Refined materials, such as bronze, antique mirror, bold marble, lacquer paints, venetian plaster and rich contrasting woods, are intricately layered with lush florals and dramatic lighting inside a sumptuous conservatory-inspired atmosphere.

“We’re thrilled to bring the CATCH experience to Miami Beach,” said Mark Birnbaum, CHG partner. “With its unparalleled indoor/outdoor dining and expansive retractable rooftop, this location is the perfect place for the next CATCH outpost. We look forward to welcoming the community into CATCH and hope they are as excited as we are to enjoy all the restaurant has to offer.”

Featuring modern renditions of classic dishes, CATCH’s streaming, shareable style of dining marries simple yet elegant seafood, sushi, and steak with excellent service and a lively vibe. The menu at CATCH MIAMI BEACH will offer many of the classic CATCH dishes the brand has become known for, alongside locally influenced dishes. In addition to a la carte service, the restaurant will be available for private and semi-private events, offering the quintessential Miami Beach backdrop.

“Following our recent openings in Aspen and LA, I am so excited to announce this location in a city that has become a second home for me,” said CHG partner, Eugene Remm. “Miami Beach is a very special place, and I am looking forward to bringing CATCH’s three pillars of great food, service and vibe to this coastal city.”

Photo Credit: Catch Hospitality Group

CATCH MIAMI BEACH will be located at 200 South Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139 and occupy the crown jewel restaurant space at the iconic Continuum building, owned by President of Black Lion, Robert Rivani.

“CATCH MIAMI BEACH is a game changer for the neighborhood and Miami Beach as a whole,” said Rivani. “Black Lion acquired this one-of-a-kind building with a mission to curate a distinctive hospitality scene in South Point’s ‘Restaurant Row,’ and CATCH is the ideal brand to usher in a new era of elevated hospitality and dining.”

For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.