Ford Models Celebrates the Launch of its Cutting-Edge Digital Community FMDC3 With Halloween Costume Soirée

News

Agnes Kudukis, Sarah Prendergrast, Madison Desilva

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Ford Models celebrated the highly-anticipated launch of FMDC3 (Ford Models Digital Community 3.0) with a Halloween costume soirée at the Top of the Standard, High Line on October 28, a star-studded affair part of its Ford Models 75th Anniversary Celebration Series. 

Ford Models has always been known as the fashionable crossroads where brands, consumers, and talent intersect. No stranger to innovation, the brand launched its digital division during the pandemic to continue this tradition into the future. The launch of FMDC3 represents the dawning of a new type of digital platform in the industry, and it’s safe to say nothing like it has existed before in any arena.

The cutting-edge community aims to connect audiences with an affinity for fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and culture through in-real-life and digital experiences and offerings which include live and virtual events, products, and services, content, and more. Its tiered membership system, including Gold and Diamond levels, is application-based, making the community an exclusive space for enthusiasts. 

Aya Abesamis, Charo Ronquillo, Charlene Almarvez

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

One of many event opportunities for FMDC3 insiders, members joined models, socialites, and press at the classy costume party for a night of celebration. Guests took in stunning views of the Hudson and High Line from one of New York City’s most sophisticated lounges, the Boom Boom Room. With its velvety, vivacious ambiance, the fabled venue truly mirrored the beauty Ford Models and FMDC3 represents. 

 

Guests sipped on signature cocktails and danced the night away to music spun by renowned photographer and Ford Models Digital influencer Elizabeth De La Piedra. An elaborate array of costumes included playful classics like Little Red Riding Hood, frights like the zombie princess, and everything in between.

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Among these spooky characters, a host of notable attendees included Ford Models such as Tsheca White, Samantha Gradoville, Celine Denefleh, Mary Houck, and others, as well as distinguished Ford Models Digital influencers such as Amy LeFevre, Ashley Rous, Deja Foxx, and  Justine Biticon. Editors from Harper’s Bazaar, Hypebeast, Fashionista, WWD, and more were also in attendance. 

Samantha Gradoville

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Georgia Makely-Schrader, Tom Schraeder

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

 

Rebecca Sorkin, Anais Nguyen

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Adora Mehala

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Anais Nguyen, Rebecca Sorkin, Dalila Nova, Sixtine Rouyre

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Nneoma Anosike, Tscheca White

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Dalila Nova

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

Cypress Hayunga, Justine Biticon

Photo Credit: Mariano Restrepo

