Todd English
Cover Story
Now He’s Talking! New Sin City Resident Todd English Talks Taking Home Las Vegas’ Chef Of The Year
Nicky Jam
Celebrities
The Smooth Operator: These Days, Nicky Jam Is A Lover, Not A Fighter
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 

Haute Scene, News

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
A Tribute to JR Ridinger

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

This past weekend, family and friends gathered in Miami Beach to celebrate the incredible life of JR Ridinger, thrown by JR’s wife, Loren Ridinger, and daughter Amber. A celebration of life indeed, the room was overflowing with love as JR greatly touched the lives of those around him. As a dear friend, mentor, and inspiration to all, JR was a part of the Haute Living family as a believer in the brand, and we will forever honor his legacy. 

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Jennifer Lopez and Loren Ridinger

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Celebration of Life took place at the Faena Forum, where close friends came together to uplift, support, and, most importantly, celebrate JR’s lasting impact on each and every one of their lives — as there is no one quite like JR. The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, the leading e-commerce, and digital marketing company, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on August 30th. He changed the landscape of entrepreneurship through his unparalleled leadership qualities, inspiring those around him and paving the road for many to follow. And while JR was known for many esteemed accolades throughout his life — his favorites were undoubtedly Husband, Dad, and Pop Pop. 

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
J.Lo & Alicia Keys sing a tribute

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

Dear friends of the Ridingers like J.Lo and Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Alejandro Sanz, Fat Joe, Lennox Lewis, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and more dedicated their evening in honor of JR. As the love outpoured from the stage during meaningful performances by JLO and Alicia Keys on the piano, the amazing spirit of JR was tangible, and the support for Loren was beautiful. “Strength, beauty, and grace,” wrote JLO in her Instagram caption following the celebration. “My beautiful friend lost the love of her life of 30-plus years. Last night we celebrated JR’s life and even through all the deep pain, and endless tears of the past month, we got to smile, reminisce, and even dance again — he would’ve loved it!” 

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Loren Ridinger and Kim Kardashian

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Ja Rule, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Alicia Keys

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

JR’s unparalleled personality and love will forever remain with us as he will continue to inspire us in our everyday lives. 

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Fat Joe, Lennox Lewis, and Kamal Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Alicia Keys

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Barry & Missy Skolnick

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

A Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger 
Kamal Hotchandani, Alicia Keys, and Swizz Beatz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute LivingA Celebration Of Life & Legacy: A Tribute To JR Ridinger Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
A Manhattan Marvel: Inside The New Hermès On Madison Avenue
Fashion
October 11, 2022
A Manhattan Marvel: Inside The New Hermès Store On Madison Avenue
By Adrienne Faurote
John Wall
Cover Story
October 11, 2022
John Wall Went Through Hell, But He Kept Going. Now, He Has A New Start With The LA Clippers
By Laura Schreffler
Tony Parker
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 10, 2022
4-Time NBA Champion Tony Parker Is Ready For A Big Win With His New Wine And Champagne Labels
By Laura Schreffler
Todd English
Haute Scene
October 7, 2022
Haute Living Celebrates Las Vegas Food & Wine’s Chef Of The Year, Todd English
By Haute Living

Los Angeles

New York

Miami