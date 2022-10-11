Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

This past weekend, family and friends gathered in Miami Beach to celebrate the incredible life of JR Ridinger, thrown by JR’s wife, Loren Ridinger, and daughter Amber. A celebration of life indeed, the room was overflowing with love as JR greatly touched the lives of those around him. As a dear friend, mentor, and inspiration to all, JR was a part of the Haute Living family as a believer in the brand, and we will forever honor his legacy.

The Celebration of Life took place at the Faena Forum, where close friends came together to uplift, support, and, most importantly, celebrate JR’s lasting impact on each and every one of their lives — as there is no one quite like JR. The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, the leading e-commerce, and digital marketing company, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on August 30th. He changed the landscape of entrepreneurship through his unparalleled leadership qualities, inspiring those around him and paving the road for many to follow. And while JR was known for many esteemed accolades throughout his life — his favorites were undoubtedly Husband, Dad, and Pop Pop.

Dear friends of the Ridingers like J.Lo and Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz, DJ Khaled, Kim Kardashian, Jamie Foxx, Alejandro Sanz, Fat Joe, Lennox Lewis, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and more dedicated their evening in honor of JR. As the love outpoured from the stage during meaningful performances by JLO and Alicia Keys on the piano, the amazing spirit of JR was tangible, and the support for Loren was beautiful. “Strength, beauty, and grace,” wrote JLO in her Instagram caption following the celebration. “My beautiful friend lost the love of her life of 30-plus years. Last night we celebrated JR’s life and even through all the deep pain, and endless tears of the past month, we got to smile, reminisce, and even dance again — he would’ve loved it!”

JR’s unparalleled personality and love will forever remain with us as he will continue to inspire us in our everyday lives.

