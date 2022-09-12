Rentyl Resorts is looking to revolutionize the tourism industry with a new vacation concept – branded resort homes with luxury amenities.

Photo Credit: Rentyl Resorts

Today’s consumer finds themselves in a new era of travel where they don’t want to compromise privacy, security, cleanliness, or resort offerings. Vacation homes can come with headaches and don’t always have standards to follow. Hotels often lack the privacy and security that modern vacationers are looking for. Led by veteran hospitality leader and CEO, Nick Falcone, Rentyl Resorts is eliminating the small vacation inconveniences and infusing all the comforts of home with the amenities of a resort.

Photo Credit: Rentyl Resorts

Rentyl Resorts is here to rescue consumers from the ordinary, and often frustrating, vacation. No timeshares and no boring presentations to sit through. No strings attached. All resorts in the Rentyl collection share the same ensured excellence and follow Rentyl brand standards. Yet, each has their own identity and story, with destinations spanning across the globe.

At the heart of Rentyl Resorts are the Orlando resorts, including Margaritaville Resort Orlando, Encore Resort at Reunion the Bear’s Den Resort Orlando, Eagle Trace Resort Orlando and Spectrum Resort Orlando.

Photo Credit: Rentyl Resorts

Guests can find their piece of paradise at Margaritaville Resort Orlando, complete with a lagoon-style pool and soft sand beaches, a relaxing spa and excellent food options and bars. Or, they can find their private oasis in a cottage, ranging from one to eight bedrooms, so there’s enough room to unplug and unwind. For families, Encore Resort Orlando is the place to be. With four to 13 bedrooms, there’s room for the whole family under one roof, including incredible amenities such as a 10-acre water park, on-site restaurant, bars, and more. For the golf enthusiasts, The Bear’s Den Resort Orlando offers luxurious private resort homes with access to three signature golf courses, along with world-class services. Next door, Eagle Trace Orlando also provides access to the world-renowned golf courses, as well as amenities from nearby partner properties. And finally, Spectrum Resort Orlando offers stylish and modern accommodations with the same nearby amenities. All Orlando resorts are just minutes away from popular theme park attractions, shopping, and a myriad of restaurants.

Photo Credit: Rentyl Resorts

Photo Credit: Rentyl Resorts

Below is a tour of the Margaritaville Resort Cottages.

Contact 855-799-4793 for further information.