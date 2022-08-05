Photo Credit: Courtesy of RangelLast August, Isabela Grutman launched her namesake brand, Rangel. The new label set out to create a line that was locally made and sourced from 100% organic fabrics from Brazil for mothers and children to bond through style. On the heels of the collection’s immense success, Grutman has dropped a second part: Collection II.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of RangelAs a mother, treasured philanthropist, and fashion designer, Grutman weaves these many facets into her collection, ultimately creating luxurious womenswear. Collection II continues to pay homage to Grutman’s DNA and the brand’s ethos, providing a more extensive wardrobe for multi-hyphenate women. Intermixing bright, bold colors with effortless neutral palettes and playful patterns, Collection II casts the Miami-Brazilian inspiration onto an array of airy button-down shirts, wide-leg trousers, and cropped linen tailored jackets in sustainably sourced textiles, including Italian silk and printed Brazilian organic cotton. And for the very first time, Grutman is introducing swimwear (naturally) and 14k gold-plated custom hardware that adorns the belts and bralette straps.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rangel

For the new collection, Grutman seems to also integrate a more lady approach through tailored silhouettes seen through a more minimal color palette of Miami pink, black, and off-white. As a nod to her motherland of Brazil, Grutman has also incorporated a candy strip print influenced by upholstery patterns from the 1960s and 1970s-era Brazilian furniture. Collection II embodies both the Rangel line as the perfect second-collection transition while also capturing Grutman’s signature style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rangel