An Evening Of Great Impact: Haute Living & The Macallan Honor The Chairman’s Challenge Benefiting Make A Wish South FloridaPhoto Credit: Manny HernandezMagic was in the air this past Tuesday evening in Miami. Together, Haute Living and The Macallan curated an unforgettable cocktail and dining experience that transcended beyond fine dining as the evening was in honor of the Chairman’s Challenge Society that benefits Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. The Chairman’s Challenge is an esteemed group of philanthropic leaders who are dedicated to making an impact through the annual Intercontinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball that is set to take place on November 5th this fall. The evening toasted the Chairman’s Challenge Society members, including Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar, Eugene and Brooke Frenkel, and Dennis Crowley

Kamal Hotchandani, Katie Nahat, Lavinia Cohen, Jada Portela, and Shareef Malnik

Photo Credit: Manny Hernandez

The Macallan 12 cocktails

Photo Credit: Manny Hernandez

The stunning candlelit dinner was hosted at Miami Design District haute spot and private member’s club helmed by Major Food Group, ZZ’s Club. Upon arrival, guests were greeted with three bespoke cocktails unique to The Macallan 12, which included The ZZ’s Sour, The Copper Old Fashioned, and The Macallan 12 Double Cask neat on the rocks. Guests then indulged in a coursed dinner highlighting some of ZZ’s Club’s signature dishes like the Miso Caesar Salad and Steamed Asian Bass, complemented with the fresh Key Lime Pie. After dessert, The Macallan guided guests through a special tasting of the profound The Macallan 25. The Macallan brand ambassador Katie Nahat also walked the room through a specialized tasting of The Macallan M.

The Macallan 25

Photo Credit: Manny Hernandez

During the dinner, heartfelt remarks were made by Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, thanking guests for being a part of such an impactful evening while also honoring the charitable work of the Malnik family through Make A Wish and the entire Chairman’s Challenge. Shareef Malnik, the Chairman Emeritus of Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida, also highlighted the significant work the organization continues to do and his passion for philanthropy, together with his wife, Gabrielle. For the ultimate toast, Jada Portela spoke on behalf of The Macallan on the brand’s devotion to philanthropy, announcing a commitment to Make A Wish South Florida

Shareef Malnik and Gabrielle Anwar

Photo Credit: Manny Hernandez

Amanda Tucker, Danny Jimenez, and David Sardina

Photo Credit: Manny Hernandez

It was undoubtedly a remarkable evening celebrating the shared values of philanthropy.

