Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The Runway

Fashion, News

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of ChanelThere’s nothing quite like Paris in July; the weather is impeccable with its long summer evenings and marks the return of Couture Week. The best of the best makes its way to fashion’s capital, from precious diamonds and rare stones in high jewelry presentations to stunning, one-of-a-kind couture collections. For the Fall 2022 season, designers brought the drama and elegance that the week embodies with bold, structured silhouettes, intricate design details with playful embellishments like feathers and beading, and premium craftsmanship.

From Chanel and Dior to Fendi and Balenciaga, we’re revealing which looks were our favorite from the Fall 2022 Couture Week ahead.

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Balenciaga

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Chanel

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Maison MargielaHaute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Alexandre Vauthier

Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The RunwayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

 

