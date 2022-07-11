Ne-Yo
News
Ne-Yo Is Back And Better Than Ever After A 4-Year Hiatus. The Reason Is Self-Explanatory.
Tyreek Hill
Cover Story
Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill Is On The Prowl And Chasing Greatness In The Magic City
Carmelo Anthony
Cover Story
Carmelo Anthony, One Of The NBA’s Biggest Oenophiles, Releases His Debut Label, The Seventh Estate
Cover Story
Justin Hartley Talks Time, Love & His Undying Love Of Omega
LANDO NORRIS F1 HAUTE LIVING
Celebrities
Racing’s New Generation: Lando Norris Is On The Fast-Track To Success With McLaren Racing

Las Vegas Is Getting A Dream Hotel

News, Travel

Dream Las VegasPhoto Credit: DLR Group

Las Vegans, get excited, because there’s yet another big brand resort coming to town. On July 8th, the $550 million Dream Hotel Las Vegas broke ground on the south end of the Strip. The 531-room lifestyle hotel and casino, developed in partnership with Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, pairs global architecture firm DLR Group with interior design by AvroKo, Rockwell Group and DLR Interiors. It is expected to open with seven experiential dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino, in late 2024.

Dream Las Vegas
Guesthouse Presidential Suite

Photo Credit: AvroKo

So what else should guests expect? There will be a third-level resort pool and day club, two bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, a lobby bar, craft coffee café and gelateria on the street level, as well as a sporting club, boutique nightclub, signature restaurant and 24-hour diner on the third floor. The hotel will also offer 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom and 90-seat live entertainment theatre, a 20,000-square-foot casino and gaming floor, a fitness center by TechnoGym and on-site parking. Casino and gaming operations will be led by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E).

Dream Las Vegas
24 Hour Diner

Photo Credit: AvroKo

The 20-story luxury hotel tower will feature a diverse mix of dramatic venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. It will have a contemporary look, with a glass and metal façade, boasting stylistic details such as radiused corners, spacious double-height terraces, oversized windows and a unique aerodynamic character influenced by its context.   

Dream Las Vegas
Exterior Porte Cochere

Photo Credit: DLR Group

Located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Adjacent to the private aviation terminal at Harry Reid International Airport, two short blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium (home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena (home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and countless entertainment events, including the Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Strait to Vegas, a concert residency by country music star George Strait), Dream Las Vegas is well-situated to capitalize on the southward expansion of new Las Vegas developments, as well as the numerous hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.

Dream Las VegasPhoto Credit: Linda Q. Photography

It will be the first hotel to open on the Strip since Resorts World opened in 2021; that hotel being the first to open on the Strip in a decade.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Maison Hennessy
Haute Wine + Spirits
July 12, 2022
Maison Hennessy Launches First Global Standalone Boutique At Harrods
By Laura Schreffler
The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Fashion
July 11, 2022
The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Lands At Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The Runway
Fashion
July 10, 2022
Haute Couture Fall 2022: The Best Looks On The Runway
By Adrienne Faurote
Haute News: Rihanna Is Officially The Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire In The United States
News
July 7, 2022
Haute News: Rihanna Is Officially The Youngest Female Self-Made Billionaire In The United States
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami