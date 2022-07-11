Photo Credit: DLR Group

Las Vegans, get excited, because there’s yet another big brand resort coming to town. On July 8th, the $550 million Dream Hotel Las Vegas broke ground on the south end of the Strip. The 531-room lifestyle hotel and casino, developed in partnership with Shopoff Realty Investments and Contour, pairs global architecture firm DLR Group with interior design by AvroKo, Rockwell Group and DLR Interiors. It is expected to open with seven experiential dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino, in late 2024.

Photo Credit: AvroKo

So what else should guests expect? There will be a third-level resort pool and day club, two bar and lounge concepts on the gaming floor, a lobby bar, craft coffee café and gelateria on the street level, as well as a sporting club, boutique nightclub, signature restaurant and 24-hour diner on the third floor. The hotel will also offer 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 5,000-square-foot ballroom and 90-seat live entertainment theatre, a 20,000-square-foot casino and gaming floor, a fitness center by TechnoGym and on-site parking. Casino and gaming operations will be led by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E).

Photo Credit: AvroKo

The 20-story luxury hotel tower will feature a diverse mix of dramatic venues distributed vertically throughout the composition roof decks and terraces of the hotel design. It will have a contemporary look, with a glass and metal façade, boasting stylistic details such as radiused corners, spacious double-height terraces, oversized windows and a unique aerodynamic character influenced by its context.

Photo Credit: DLR Group

Located at 5051 S. Las Vegas Blvd., across the street from Mandalay Bay Resort and Bali Hai Golf Club, Dream Las Vegas will be one of the first hotel properties seen from the iconic Welcome to Las Vegas sign. Adjacent to the private aviation terminal at Harry Reid International Airport, two short blocks from the new Allegiant Stadium (home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders), and nearby T-Mobile Arena (home to the NHL Vegas Golden Knights and countless entertainment events, including the Country Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Festival and Strait to Vegas, a concert residency by country music star George Strait), Dream Las Vegas is well-situated to capitalize on the southward expansion of new Las Vegas developments, as well as the numerous hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip.

Photo Credit: Linda Q. Photography

It will be the first hotel to open on the Strip since Resorts World opened in 2021; that hotel being the first to open on the Strip in a decade.