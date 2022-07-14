Photo Credit: 71 Above

One might think that you’d head to Orange County for the best of Newport Beach, but you can also get it right at home in Los Angeles thanks to the new “Newport Beach” cocktail at 71 Above.

Photo Credit: 71 Above

Here, in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and almost 1,000 feet above ground level, is 71 Above, the highest restaurant west of the Mississippi. And it’s an epic spot to indulge in this sweet and sophisticated cocktail courtesy of bartender James Garay, “I was trying to play with the fruity elements when thinking of Newport Beach and landed on chocolate covered raspberries. Combining elements of the cacao liqueur with Chambord, plus a base of aged rum, really makes this drink a little raspberry tootsie roll.”

How To Make The Newport Beach At Home!

Photo Credit: 71 Above

1.5oz Zaya rum

.5oz Creme de cacao

.25oz Chambord

75oz pineapple juice

.5oz lemon juice

Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel

Prepared in a coupe

71 Above is located at 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles