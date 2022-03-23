Your Story Matters: How Art Morrison III Changed The Narrative And Turned Adversity Into Triumph

The story had already been written several times about Art Morrison III. First, it was the tale of a talented basketball player whose college career and future prospects were destroyed by a devastating knee injury.

Then, it was a comeback story that threatened to never materialize, as Morrison III struggled to secure playing contracts in overseas basketball leagues. Finally, it was a second knee injury, this one finally bringing his professional playing career to an end.

And for most, any one of these stories would have been the defining moment in a life marked by adversity. But for Art Morrison III, each moment served only as an opportunity to overcome setbacks, forge a new path, and become stronger and wiser because of the experience.

These stories make him the person he is today – a successful entrepreneur, a celebrated youth basketball trainer, and an author. And the next chapter of his mission is simple: teach other people how to make their stories work for them.

One of the key areas where Morrison III is leading others to embrace adversity and tell a better story is with his youth basketball training program, AboveMAX Basketball. Launched after he returned from Portugal following his professional playing career, AboveMAX Basketball has quickly grown to serve youth throughout the New Jersey area, providing both basketball skills training and life guidance.

After returning to the United States, Morrison III was faced with a critical decision: Without a new contract, he could choose to play basketball for free and try to work his way toward a new contract, or he could leverage his skills and talents to start his own business at home.

“I used my branding and marketing skills, the same skills that got me over there in the first place,” Morrison III said. “I realized, why am I going to apply all this talent and effort to try to get another job that is not secure when I could use it to start a business? So, I did that.”

Originally called Art Morrison Skills Training, the program quickly grew in large part because of Morrison III’s tenacity, drive, and ability to connect with others.

Still, his dreams of playing professional basketball never wavered. While he was growing his youth basketball program, Morrison III continued playing in semi-pro leagues, alongside NBA stars like Draymond Green and Derrick Rose. For a short time, it seemed that his story was going to have a vastly different ending.

And then a second knee injury ended his playing career. For some, that could have been the end – but for Morrison III, it was simply another door opening toward his future.

“It really woke me up to the fact that nothing is promised,” Morrison III said. “You don’t really have control over this career. And I needed something I had more control over.”

Using the same principles that he had honed and mastered as a professional basketball player, Morrison III went all-in on his youth basketball organization, scaling it to include hundreds of local youth, a staff of coaches and trainers, and an online training program.

His story became the subject of the book, Overcome, and he continues to use his experiences to inspire young people and adults to follow their dreams.

“I leverage that story to give insight to the kids within the program,” Morrison III said. “Everything I had to overcome, going to five high schools, playing only two years of college, getting bumped around overseas for a year, and really just taking control of my life and the different philosophies I learned along the way.”

For Morrison III, that is perhaps the most important key to his success and what he wants to share most with others. By taking control of your own life story, you can write an ending in which you win.

“Use your experiences, whether you want to start your own business or anything like that,” Morrison III said. “Everyone loves a good story.”

Art Morrison III is a former professional athlete, author, speaker, and successful entrepreneur. To learn more about his professional achievements and follow his story, visit his website today.

And to learn more about his innovative youth basketball training program, please visit www.abovemaxbball.org.

