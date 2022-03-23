Grant Cardone Bringing 10x Growth Conference to SoFlo March 25-27

Mark your calendar: real estate mogul, best-selling author, and renowned speaker Grant Cardone is bringing his 10x Growth Conference to South Florida once again. From March 25-27, Cardone and an impressive lineup of celebrities and industry professionals will be speaking and advising attendees at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.

In recent years, Cardone has cemented himself as the #1 sales trainer in the world. With over three decades of experience in real estate, Cardone has amassed a portfolio of over 11,000 apartment units valued at close to $4 billion — all from humble beginnings.

In addition to his real estate empire, Cardone also heads Grant Cardone Enterprises, a far-reaching network of 10 companies with over 800 employees. In 2021, Grant Cardone Enterprises was estimated to have brought $75 million and over 50,000 visitors to the greater Miami-Dade city of Aventura via attendance to a wide variety of workshops, conferences, and seminars crafted by Cardone himself.

Cardone’s 2022 10x Growth Conference will be among the largest business conferences in the world, with an estimated 3,500 individuals planning to attend the prestigious event. Between dining, shopping, and hotel accommodations, the weekend event is anticipated to net around $1 million in revenue for the South Florida area.

With ambitious entrepreneurs and trend-setters in mind, the 10x Growth Conference will allow attendees to glean invaluable insight and business tactics from some of the industry’s most respected professionals. Past speakers of the event include industry moguls Daymond John, Scooter Braun, Dana White, and Sara Blakely, as well as business-minded celebrities from Rick Ross to Kevin Hart.

Located at 3555 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019, the 10x Growth Conference will be held this weekend Friday-Sunday. While seats at the event are sold at, interested parties can still purchase virtual access to the conference, or elect to be added to the waiting list.

For more information, visit the conference’s website here.

For those interested in helping to bring financial literacy education to underprivileged, at-risk youth across the country, consider donating to Cardone’s non-profit outreach program the Grant Cardone Foundation.