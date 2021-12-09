‘Tis the season to celebrate Fendi’s most iconic bag to date: the Baguette bag. Designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Baguette bag quickly became the it bag for generations of women, transcending the test of time. To celebrate the timelessness of the House’s signature staple, Fendi has launched a new special project, Baguette Holiday Edition, at selected flagship stores worldwide featuring an express made-to-order service, allowing customers to create unique luxury personalizations—ultimately making the Baguette bag their own.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

And, if you happen to be in New York or Miami this weekend, the Baguette Holiday Edition will be available at the New York Soho FENDI Boutique and Miami Bal Harbour FENDI Boutique until this Sunday, December 12th. The exclusive customizations will be available in twelve bags, spanning over three materials—paillette, marble, and shearling—with the option of over 35 Buckles in six materials—metal plain, metal special, Swarovski pave, Swarovski special, marble stone, plexiglass.

Within the twelve bags are three distinct Baguette variations: the shearling version featuring embroidery in small, ton-sur-ton beads that form a symmetrical geometric matelassé pattern, the same motif is present on a style featuring an all-over paillettes embroidery, shining in its black, light blue, blush pink or mint green tones, and in a special version featuring a black and white marble print, and the third Baguette is designed in the velvet fabric quilted with tiny crystals.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

The signature FENDI Buckle of the bag will be the hero design of personalization. Its magnetic back is interchangeable and is available for customization in both the inner color and outline of the renowned buckle.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

The seasonal special will make its final US stop in Dallas’ Highland Park FENDI Boutique from December 16th-19th and will be available globally at the following locations: Global Locations: Milano Montenapoleone, London New Bond Street, Munich Maximilianstrasse, Dubai Mall, Shanghai Plaza 66, Chengdu IFS, Hong Kong Landmark, Tokyo Ginza 6, and Seoul Shinsegae Kangnam. And, the price ranges from the following: Baguette $3750-$4700, Buckles $340-$530, and Inner Buckle $270 (plain)-$590 (marble).