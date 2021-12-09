Romero Britto
Art
The King Of Art: Romero Britto On Transcending The World Of Fine Art To Expand His Massive Empire
Holiday gift guide
News
The Ho-Ho-Haute 2021 Holiday Gift Guide
Meek Mill
Cover Story
Meek Mill Gets Real On The Cost Of Freedom And How He Decided To Control His Own Business
Pierce Brosnan
Haute Wine + Spirits
Shaken Or Stirred? We Found Out What Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Really Prefers During Our Casa Don Ramon Tequila Tasting
NICKY HILTON
Cover Story
How To Have It All: Words Of Advice From Heiress And Entrepreneur Nicky Hilton Rothschild

It’s A Fendi Holiday: Customize The Iconic Baguette Bag In Miami & New York This Weekend

Fashion, News

‘Tis the season to celebrate Fendi’s most iconic bag to date: the Baguette bag. Designed in 1997 by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Baguette bag quickly became the it bag for generations of women, transcending the test of time. To celebrate the timelessness of the House’s signature staple, Fendi has launched a new special project, Baguette Holiday Edition, at selected flagship stores worldwide featuring an express made-to-order service, allowing customers to create unique luxury personalizations—ultimately making the Baguette bag their own. 

Fendi Baguette Bag HolidayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

And, if you happen to be in New York or Miami this weekend, the Baguette Holiday Edition will be available at the New York Soho FENDI Boutique and Miami Bal Harbour FENDI Boutique until this Sunday, December 12th. The exclusive customizations will be available in twelve bags, spanning over three materials—paillette, marble, and shearling—with the option of over 35 Buckles in six materials—metal plain, metal special, Swarovski pave, Swarovski special, marble stone, plexiglass. 

Within the twelve bags are three distinct Baguette variations: the shearling version featuring embroidery in small, ton-sur-ton beads that form a symmetrical geometric matelassé pattern, the same motif is present on a style featuring an all-over paillettes embroidery, shining in its black, light blue, blush pink or mint green tones, and in a special version featuring a black and white marble print, and the third Baguette is designed in the velvet fabric quilted with tiny crystals. 

Fendi Baguette Bag HolidayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

The signature FENDI Buckle of the bag will be the hero design of personalization. Its magnetic back is interchangeable and is available for customization in both the inner color and outline of the renowned buckle.

Fendi Baguette Bag HolidayPhoto Credit: Courtesy of FENDI

The seasonal special will make its final US stop in Dallas’ Highland Park FENDI Boutique from December 16th-19th and will be available globally at the following locations: Global Locations: Milano Montenapoleone, London New Bond Street, Munich Maximilianstrasse, Dubai Mall, Shanghai Plaza 66, Chengdu IFS, Hong Kong Landmark, Tokyo Ginza 6, and Seoul Shinsegae Kangnam. And, the price ranges from the following: Baguette $3750-$4700, Buckles $340-$530, and Inner Buckle $270 (plain)-$590 (marble). 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Connaught Bar
Haute Wine + Spirits
December 10, 2021
And The World’s Best Bar Is…
By Laura Schreffler
News
December 9, 2021
Breakthrough Luxury Artist Johnathan Schultz Receives Critical Acclaim In Miami Art Basel
By Gabriel Pessoa
Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades Collection
Art
December 9, 2021
An Exclusive Look Into The Wonders Of Louis Vuitton’s Objets Nomades Collection
By Adrienne Faurote
City Guide
December 9, 2021
Guy Fieri’s Boston Kitchen + Bar Opens Tonight In The Theatre District
By Kellie Speed

Los Angeles

New York

Miami